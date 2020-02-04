Left Menu
Report: Bucks' Connaughton added to slam-dunk field

  • Updated: 04-02-2020 00:42 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 00:42 IST
The NBA's best team will be well represented during All-Star Weekend with the Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton accepting an invitation to the slam dunk contest, The Athletic reported Monday. Connaughton's addition puts the field at four participants, which is what was used in each of the past five slam-dunk contests. The Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard is a confirmed participant, while the Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon and the Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. reportedly are in the field as well for the Feb. 15 competition.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Hamidou Diallo won last year's slam dunk contest at Charlotte. In addition to Connaughton's participation in the schedule of All-Star Saturday Night events, the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are participating in the Feb. 16 NBA All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo is a team captain and starter, while Middleton is a reserve.

Connaughton has averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds off the bench for the Bucks this season. Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.0 points and 13.1 rebounds, while Middleton has averaged 20.4 points and 5.8 rebounds. The Bucks had an NBA-best 42-7 record heading into play Monday. --Field Level Media

