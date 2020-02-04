Left Menu
Development News Edition

India dismiss Pakistan for 172 in U-19 World Cup semifinal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Potchefstroom
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:06 IST
India dismiss Pakistan for 172 in U-19 World Cup semifinal

Indian bowlers produced a brilliant performance under pressure to dismiss Pakistan for 172 in the first U-19 World Cup semifinal here on Tuesday. Pacer Kartik Tyagi (2/32 in 8 overs) bowled yorkers at will while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/46 in 10 overs) was a difficult proposition to read for the Pakistani batsmen.

Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir (62 off 102 balls) and opener Haider Ali (56 off 77 balls) were the only ones to make a significant contribution as the innings lasted 43.1 overs. While Tyagi's scorching pace and Bishnoi's googlies were eye-catching, left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar (1/29 in 7 overs), left-arm seamer Sushant Mishra (3/28 in 8.1 overs) and part-time leg-spinner Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11 in 3 overs) also kept the rival batsmen under check.

Tyagi, probably one of the fastest bowlers in India in his age category, bowled an inswinging yorker wide off crease to uproot Irfan Khan's off-stump and then got his second wicket with an intimidating bouncer that removed tail-ender Tahir Hussain. In between, Bishnoi bowled his fast googlies to get rid of Fahad Munir (0) and Abbas Afridi (2).

The only time Pakistan looked to be gaining some foothold was during the 62-run stand between Haider and Rohail before Yashasvi's part-time leg-breaks saw the end of opener's effort that had nine fours. Skipper Rohail did scratch around and got a fifty but never for once did he look in any sort of control and was holed out at square leg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Aerobridges to be used to screen passengers at 7 international airports

Aerobridges will be used at dedicated gates of seven international airports Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai to screen passengers from China, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong for novel coronavirus nCoV to ...

North Macedonia hopes for NATO accession ratification in March

North Macedonias President Stevo Pendarovski said on Tuesday that he expects the procedure of ratification countrys membership in North Atlantic Treaty organization to be completed next month.If everything goes to plan concerning the politi...

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni sectors of Poonch

Pakistan on Tuesday violated Ceasefire in Shahpur and Kirni Sectors of Poonch.At about 1630 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors in...

Asian Wrestling C'ships will help prepare for Olympics: Ravi Dahiya

Gunning for an Olympic gold, World Championship bronze medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya says his main priority will be to stay injury-free and put up a good show at the Asian Wrestling Championships to prepare for the Tokyo Games. I am aiming fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020