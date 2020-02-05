Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Brothers for life': Former Lakers attendant remembers Kobe Bryant

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 06:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 06:55 IST
'Brothers for life': Former Lakers attendant remembers Kobe Bryant
Late basketball player Kobe Bryant Image Credit: ANI

Manny Sandoval, who arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers as a team attendant in 1996, the same year as Kobe Bryant, said the death in a helicopter crash of the basketball legend and friend "was like a punch in the stomach".

"I cried and (was) just thinking about what the hell's happening. A lot of years that I spent with a person you know, on a game-to-game basis," Sandoval told Reuters TV. Sandoval, who worked 22 seasons for the Lakers, said Bryant was a very confident man intent on becoming the best basketball player in the world even, as a rookie 18-year-old. "He reared himself around people that were better than him or were striving for similar goals as he was," said Sandoval in an interview at his home in Long Beach, California, showing memorabilia such as sneakers and a Lakers jersey signed by Bryant.

Bryant did not let "strong personalities" like teammate Shaquille O'Neal steer him from those goals, said Sandoval, whose duties included providing towels and drinks to players during games. "They're very similar and very strong willed," he said of the two men. "Their goal was the same goal and that was to win championships."

Bryant won five championships in his 20 seasons with the Lakers, retiring as the third-leading scorer in the history of the National Basketball Association. He, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed when their helicopter slammed into a hillside on Jan. 26.

Sandoval remembered Bryant telling him they were "brothers for life" after the Lakers won back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. "It's a seal that we're brothers for life because no one can take away that we're champions," Sandoval said Bryant told him and others on the Lakers squad, describing them as "brothers and family."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein

Jurors in Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial were shown naked photographs of the former Hollywood producer on Tuesday over his lawyers objections. A sketch artist hired by Reuters saw a couple of the naked photos when they were passed to...

Dark horse Buttigieg takes early lead in Democratic Iowa Caucus, Joe Biden at 4th

Dark Horse Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor, has taken an early lead in Iowa Caucus of the Democratic party presidential primaries, while former vice president Joe Biden was trailing at the fourth position. Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, more th...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesNYSE parent held takeover talks with eBay httpson.ft.com2GUanBh Macys to shut 125 stores in 1.5...

UPDATE 4-Emerging from impeachment shadow, Trump uses speech to ridicule Democrats, tout economy

Only hours before his expected acquittal on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to go face to face with his accusers and defenders in Congress, ridiculing Democratic healthcare proposals and touting the U.S. economy. V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020