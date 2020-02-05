Athletics-Farah withdraws from Big Half race in London
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has withdrawn from next month's Big Half race in London after sustaining a minor Achilles injury in training, organizers said on Wednesday. Farah, who has won the previous two editions of the half marathon event, was set to go head-to-head with Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele - the second-fastest marathon runner of all-time - at this year's race on March 1.
"Everyone knows how much I love racing in London, but my priority is to be fit, healthy and competitive for the summer season and for that reason I have had to make the tough decision not to race this year," Farah said in a statement. "I definitely hope to be back again in 2021." After competing as a marathon runner for the last two years, Farah is returning to the track for the first time since the 2017 world championships in a bid to complete an Olympic hat-trick in the 10,000m race in Tokyo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mo Farah
- London
- Kenenisa Bekele
- Ethiopian
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
UK to introduce tougher jail terms for convicted terrorists after London Bridge attack
London teen's family sues Malaysian resort over her death
K'taka Min pays tribute to Basaveshwara statue in London
Athletics-Farah to face Bekele in Big Half race in London
London pitches itself as corporate treasury hub for Indian firms