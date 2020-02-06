Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flames captain Giordano undergoes MRI for injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 06:17 IST
Flames captain Giordano undergoes MRI for injury

Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano underwent an MRI exam on Wednesday, one day after suffering a lower-body injury during a game against the San Jose Sharks. Interim coach Geoff Ward said after Wednesday's practice that the team was still awaiting the results of the exam. It is suspected that Giordano suffered a hamstring injury.

Giordano, the team captain, was injured in the second period when he attempted a one-timer shot in which his legs extended awkwardly and he fell to the ice. Once he got up, he skated to the bench, then headed to the locker room. What the team learns will determine whether Giordano is available for Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators. The reigning Norris Trophy winner has 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 54 games this season while also providing his typically high level of defense.

"You're never going to replace a Norris winner -- our best player, our leader, our hardest worker," defenseman Travis Hamonic told reporters. "At the same time, you have to keep pushing forward collectively. Everyone has got to pick their game up a handful of notches to try to eat those minutes and try and help ease the load that he takes every night for our group." The 36-year-old Giordano scored a career-best 74 points (17 goals, 57 assists) last season while becoming the only Calgary player to win the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman.

He has again been a stalwart this season and is averaging a team-high 23 minutes, 57 seconds of ice-time per game during a season in which he was named an All-Star for the third time. That leaves a substantial hole to fill if Giordano should miss substantial time. "One of two things usually happens," Ward said. "You can come together as a group. Or the other way is to let it affect you in a negative way. So, we have a decision to make, obviously, but we're confident the guys in the lineup are capable of stepping up."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. warns energy cos like Rosneft, Chevron over ties to Venezuela's Maduro

The Trump administration is ramping up pressure against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduros government, and energy companies with ties to it, from Russias Rosneft to U.S.-based Chevron Corp, should tread cautiously, a senior administration...

Selfies and polite applause greet acquittal vote at Trump Hotel bar in U.S. capital

A smattering of applause briefly interrupted the chatter in the bar of the Trump International Hotel in Washington when the U.S. Senate voted against the first article of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The outcome had been expe...

UPDATE 4-Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial

Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial. Romney was the only lawmaker to break wi...

FEATURE-Bubbles to campouts: Spaniards fight home evictions as rents skyrocket

By Sophie Davies BARCELONA, Feb 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cars and buses hurtled by as Zafar stood frozen on the spot, legal documents in hand, glancing anxiously at his apartment block on one of Barcelonas busiest roads.Activists from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020