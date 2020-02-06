Left Menu
Pace bowling will play key role in Women's T20 World Cup: Ellyse Perry

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry believes that pace bowling will play a key role in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup.

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry . Image Credit: ANI

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry believes that pace bowling will play a key role in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup. The women's sporting event will be held in Australia, from February 21-March 8 (International Women's Day).

Australia's pace bowling attack was there for everyone to witness as Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck took seven wickets among them in the tri-series match against India last week. "I think maybe the last couple of years, spin's been a little bit more dominant from a bowling point of view but certainly later in the summer, the wickets are a little bit harder, they've probably had a bit more time so they've got a bit more carry and bounce," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Perry as saying.

"If you look at Tayla Vlaeminck's performance last weekend in Canberra, she's got incredible x-factor on Australian wickets and that was really crucial for us in that second game against India. So I think across the board, fast-bowling is going to play a big role in this world cup which is really exciting," she added. In the ongoing tri-series involving England and India, Australia came up short in their first game against the Three Lions, however, Perry believes that the loss came at the right time, and it will help in better preparation for the World Cup.

"You certainly want to have those kinds of moments leading into a tournament rather than when you're in them. But a big part of that is just the habit of winning and making sure that, whatever circumstances you face, because every game is going to be different," Perry said. Australia will next take on India in the tri-series on Saturday, February 8. (ANI)

