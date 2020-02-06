Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Organisers set up task force to counter coronavirus

Tokyo Olympics organisers have set up a task force to coordinate with public health authorities on how to respond to the growing coronavirus epidemic.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said at a press briefing on Thursday that he chaired the newly created Novel Coronavirus Countermeasures Task Force, which held its first meeting on Feb. 4. A second briefing would be held as early as tomorrow, he said. Muto said on Wednesday that the coronavirus spread could throw "cold water" over the 2020 Games momentum. At Thursday's briefing, he pledged that the event "would go on as planned."

