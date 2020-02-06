Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh enter maiden U-19 World Cup final, to face India on Sunday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Potchefstroom
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 21:06 IST
Bangladesh enter maiden U-19 World Cup final, to face India on Sunday

Bangladesh stormed into their maiden ICC U-19 World Cup final with a comprehensive six-wicket win over New Zealand here on Thursday, setting up the title clash with record four-time champions India. Mahmudul Hason Joy rose to the occasion with a 100 off 127 balls, helping Bangladesh overcome the 212-run target in 44.1 overs.

After losing the openers cheaply in the chase, Joy paired up with Towhid Hridoy (40) first before teaming up with Shahadat Hussain (40 not out) to share a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket and fashion a resounding win. New Zealand had recovered to make 211 for eight from 74 for four, courtesy an unbeaten 75 offf 83 balls from Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.

Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs. The final between defending champions India and Bangladesh will be played here on Sunday. Like India, Bangladesh too are unbeaten in the tournament.

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali said his team will have to play its best cricket to upstage India. "We will play it as a normal game. We can't take the pressure of thinking that this is our first final. India is a very good side, and we have to play our 'A' game. We have to do the best in all three departments. Bangladeshi cricket fans are crazy, and I hope we will continue to get the same support that we've been getting," said Ali at the post-match presentation.

One can expect a close finish considering India scraped through by five runs in a low-scoring Asia Cup final against Bangladesh in September. India were able to defend a paltry 105 by bowling out Bangladesh for 101 in the final held in Colombo.

India, led by Priyam Garg, had hammered Pakistan by 10 wickets to enter their third successive U-19 World Cup final on Tuesday with the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal slamming an unbeaten century.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Knicks to hire agent Rose as president

The New York Knicks plan to hire agent Leon Rose as president of basketball operations, ESPN reported Thursday, citing league sources. Rose would replace Steve Mills, who was fired on Tuesday.Roses clients at CAA include NBA stars Joel Embi...

Coronavirus evacuees encounter road blocks, red tape on way out

Christopher Lan toughed out road blocks and red tape in his scramble to get himself and his family on an evacuation flight out of the Coronavirus epicentre and home to Canada.Lan, a biochemical engineering professor at Ottawa University, wa...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims hit nine-month low; productivity rebounds

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week, suggesting a tightening labor market would continue to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite weak business investment....

DoT approves Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices merger

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices on Thursday said the Department of Telecom DoT has approved the merger of its consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel. Tata Teleservices listed arm said in a regulatory filing said the DoT through its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020