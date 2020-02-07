Left Menu
Development News Edition

India women lose again in Triangular series, go down to England by four wickets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 12:38 IST
India women lose again in Triangular series, go down to England by four wickets
England's Natalie Sciver in action against India (Photo/ ICC Twitter)

The Indian women's cricket team produced another listless batting performance to suffer a second successive loss in the T20 triangular series, going down to England by four wickets here on Friday. Sent in to bat, Indian batters failed to capitalise on their starts as they struggled to 123 for six in 20 overs with opener Smriti Mandhana emerging as the top-scorer with a 40-ball 45.

Chasing the total, Natalie Sciver smashed a strokeful fifty as England romped home comfortably, scoring 124 for six with seven balls to spare. Sciver's 50 off 38 balls contained six hits to the fence and a six.

For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/23) was outstanding with the ball, while Radha Yadav (1/24) also took two wickets but the total on the board was just not enough. India had beaten England in their first T20 of the series.

After their disappointing show with the bat against Australia, which resulted in a four-wicket loss in their last match, India were expected to put up an improved show but Harmanpreet and Co. were once again below par. Sixteen-year-old Shafali Verma, touted as the next big thing in women's cricket, continued her disappointing run as she lasted just nine balls. She was bowled by Sophie Ecclestone in the sixth over.

Mandhana, who smashed seven fours and one maximum in her 40-ball innings, was the next to go as she was caught behind by Amy Jones off Katharine Brunt's delivery in the 10th over. Jemimah Rodrigues (23) and skipper Harmanpreet (14) were off decent starts only to throw them away.

While Jemimah was caught behind off Anya Shrubsole's delivery, Veda Krishnamurthy (2) was sent packing with a caught-and-bowled effort by Brunt. Harmanpreet took the team past the 100-mark before becoming the second victim of Shrubsole. One ball later, Taniya Bhatia too was back to the hut.

Shrubsole was adjudged the Player of the Match for her three for 31. India will next play against Australia on February 8.

Brief Score: India women: 123 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 45; Anya Shrubsole 3/31).

England women: 124 for 6 in 18.5 overs (Natalie Sciver 50; Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/23).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

We are being stifled, we are not being allowed to speak in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

We are being stifled, we are not being allowed to speak in Parliament Rahul Gandhi....

S.Korea mass wedding attracts thousands despite virus fears

South Korean groom Lee Kwon-seok was excited to join thousands of other couples in the latest mass wedding performed by South Koreas Unification Church on Friday, but he and his bride werent taking any chances amid the coronavirus outbreak....

UPDATE 1-China state planner to increase food supplies to coronavirus-hit Hubei province

Chinas state planner said it has coordinated with state-owned agriculture conglomerates COFCO and Sinograin to increase supply of meat, rice, flour and edible oils to coronavirus-hit Hubei province and its capital Wuhan to ensure food secur...

UPDATE 1-UK's Kew Gardens to help protect Australia's plants after wildfires

Britain is to protect Australias plants and trees by helping the emergency collection of seeds in areas devastated by wildfires and storing some of the rarest specimens in the worlds biggest wild seed bank. Scientists from the Royal Botanic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020