Mendoza leaves Mets, signs long-term deal with ESPN

Jessica Mendoza has given up her position as a New York Mets adviser to sign a multi-year contract extension with ESPN. ESPN said in a news release Friday that Mendoza will become the first woman to serve as a solo analyst on a season-long package of games. She also will be the first woman to work as a game analyst on national radio during the World Series.

Mendoza, 39, had been an analyst on "Sunday Night Baseball" since August 2015. She no longer will fill that role. She will debut as a solo analyst on March 2, when ESPN telecasts the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels in a spring training game, and she will be seen on a variety of ESPN platforms throughout the year.

"From calling MLB games on television and radio, to extensive studio work and features, I'm excited about everything that lies ahead," she said in the network news release. "I'm grateful to ESPN for continuing to commit to me and I can't wait for the season to get started." Her increased workload with ESPN led to her departure from the Mets, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"We have enjoyed our relationship with Jessica and appreciated all her contributions and insight over the past year," Van Wagenen said of Mendoza, who joined the team in March. "We are excited for her expanded role at ESPN and fully understand and support her need to fully invest her time in all the new platforms. We have such respect and value her baseball insight and know her impact on the game of baseball is just beginning." Commissioner Rob Manfred said earlier this week that he was not comfortable with the concept of national broadcasters doubling as team employees.

Mendoza played for the U.S. softball team and won a gold medal in the 2004 Olympics and a silver in 2008. As part of her expanded role, she will report from Tokyo in the 2020 Summer Olympics, covering baseball and softball. She joined ESPN in 2007.

