Bucks finish season sweep over Magic in rout

Brook Lopez highlighted a 23-point performance with five 3-pointers as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks completed a four-game season sweep of the Orlando Magic with a 112-95 victory on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks, who have won 13 of their last 14 games overall and seven of their last eight versus Orlando.

While impressive numbers to be certain, a slow start and a primarily non-competitive contest led to the reigning NBA MVP seeing his five-game streak of at least 30 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists come to a halt. Khris Middleton recorded 21 points and 13 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe (18) and Wesley Matthews (12) also scored in double digits for Milwaukee.

Nikola Vucevic collected 21 points and 14 rebounds for his team-leading 26th double-double for the Magic, who have lost three in a row and eight of their last nine games. Antetokounmpo's dunk, Matthews' corner 3-pointer, and Lopez's driving layup and short jumper started the Bucks on a 9-0 run to begin the third quarter to push their lead 72-46. Orlando, however, made a spirited comeback to halve that deficit entering the fourth before being held at bay the rest of the way.

The Bucks cleaned up some sloppy play and Kyle Korver and Lopez each made a pair of 3-pointers to create a double-digit advantage for their team in the second quarter. Middleton connected on a long, touchdown pass to Bledsoe for a reverse layup, highlighting an 11-3 run to end the quarter and give Milwaukee a 63-46 advantage at intermission. Matthews drained a trio of 3-pointers to lift Milwaukee to a 15-10 lead before finishing the quarter with a 30-24 advantage without the benefit of a field goal from Antetokounmpo. Vucevic kept the Magic competitive with nine points and six rebounds.

While Milwaukee stood pat at the NBA trade deadline, it reportedly is set to bolster its roster as soon as Monday. Multiple outlets reported that the team is prepared to sign veteran forward Marvin Williams, who was waived by the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. --Field Level Media

