Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blues hope to warm up on road vs. Ducks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • St. Louis
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:22 IST
Blues hope to warm up on road vs. Ducks
Image Credit: Twitter(@StLouisBlues )

Perhaps a road swing toward a warmer climate is what the St. Louis Blues need to distance themselves from a recent cooling trend. Before heading to Vegas on Thursday, the defending champions will pay a visit to California on Tuesday to face an Anaheim Ducks team they defeated soundly 4-1 at home on Jan. 13.

At the time, there was no reason to think trouble was ahead. The Blues extended their home winning streak to nine games with the victory over the Ducks, and backup goalie Jake Allen was a star for the day with 20 saves. Brayden Schenn had two assists. Yet, troubles managed to start from there.

St. Louis followed that victory with a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers, and the downturn began. The Blues are just 2-5-2 over their last nine games, although they did earn a point in Saturday's 3-2 overtime defeat to the Dallas Stars. Despite their recent woes, the Blues still lead the Central Division, and their 73 points are the most in the Western Conference.

"We've been playing good. We've had our chances," the Blues' Colton Parayko told reporters after Saturday's OT loss. "We're just in the middle of a little bit of a grind right now. That's the way it goes. It's a long season. We have a group in here that knows how to respond, and we know what to do. We're in a good spot still. Nothing to be worried about, obviously." Parayko scored two goals Sunday against the Stars.

The Blues certainly know how to recover from a tough situation. It was far worse last season, and the Blues went from the bottom of the NHL to Stanley Cup champions in a matter of a few months. "When we're good, we're hungry around the net," Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. "We just got away from that."

The Ducks have struggled for two seasons now, but they have been racing back toward a break-even record after a 3-0-2 road trip. It is the first time they have recorded points over five consecutive games since 2018. Over its last 10 games, Anaheim is 6-2-2. The Ducks ended their road trip Sunday with a 3-2 victory at the Buffalo Sabres. Anaheim is 23-26-7 on the season after they were 17-24-5 as recently as Jan. 13.

Like the Blues, the Ducks' turnaround came immediately after the teams played each other at St. Louis. In the victory over the Sabres on Sunday, the Ducks leaned on their stars as Jakob Silfverberg and Ryan Getzlaf scored in the first period. Nick Ritchie also had an early goal as the Ducks squeezed all of their production into a 5:45 stretch of the first period.

Veteran goalie Ryan Miller stopped 31 of 33 Sabres shots in his return to Buffalo, including 15 in the third period. Miller spent his first 11 seasons with the Sabres. "I think we're learning lessons, for sure," Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said, according to NHL.com. "To have a lead going into the third is something we haven't been afforded a whole bunch of this year. It's not like we've had great practice at protecting leads, and so that certainly is a positive, even though I'm not sure our third period was the greatest one. But we will learn some lessons there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Dinwiddie's winning shot lifts Nets over Pacers

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 21 points and hit the go-ahead jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining as the Brooklyn Nets rallied in the final minutes and pulled out a 106-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in Indianapolis. The Nets r...

UPDATE 1-Xi warned officials that efforts to stop virus could hurt economy-sources

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned top officials last week that efforts to contain the new coronavirus had gone too far, threatening the countrys economy, sources told Reuters, days before Beijing rolled out measures to soften the blow.Wit...

Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting their first child

Singer Domino Kirke, wife of You star Penn Badgley, has announced that she is expecting her first baby with the actor. This is the third pregnancy for Kirke, 36, after she suffered two miscarriages in a row.On the road again... pregnancy af...

Delhi polls: Kejriwal set to win New Delhi; Manish Sisodia, Alka Lamba, Tajinder Pal Bagga trailing

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has maintained a lead of over 4,000 votes as the Aam Aadmi Party AAP looks set to retain Delhi following a high-decibel campaign that was centered between the ruling partys development plank and BJPs nationali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020