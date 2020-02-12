Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wild blank Golden Knights behind Stalock’s third shutout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minnesota
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 09:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 09:26 IST
Wild blank Golden Knights behind Stalock’s third shutout
Image Credit: Twitter (@mnwild)

Alex Stalock stopped 26 shots for his third shutout of the season and Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. It was the second three-point game of Fiala's career and first with Minnesota.

Zach Parise, playing in his 500th career game with the Wild, had a goal and an assist and Jared Spurgeon and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored goals for Minnesota, which improved to 6-1-1 all-time against Vegas. It was Stalock's eighth career shutout for the Wild, who improved to 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and 17-8-4 at home this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 16 of 20 shots for Vegas before being pulled for the second time this season after the second period. Malcolm Subban finished up and made five saves for the Golden Knights, shut out for the third time this season. Minnesota, which finished 3-for-5 on the power play, took a 2-0 lead in the first period with a pair of power-play goals by Eriksson Ek and Spurgeon.

The first came at the 5:30 mark when Eriksson Ek picked up a rebound of his own shot after it had been blocked by Vegas defenseman Nate Schmidt and then ripped a wrist shot past Fleury's glove side for his seventh goal of the season. Spurgeon then made it 2-0 when he backhanded a rebound of a Fiala shot into an empty left side of the net for his seventh goal of the season.

Minnesota extended its lead to 3-0 midway through the second period with another rebound goal, this time by Fiala from the crease inside the right post for his 14th goal of the season and fifth in five games. Parise picked up his 400th career NHL assist on the play. Parise increased the Wild lead to 4-0 near the end of the period with his 21st goal of the season on the power play, snapping in an Eric Staal feed from behind the goal over Fleury's right shoulder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

CBI vs CBI: Delhi court puts up matter for further consideration on Feb 19.

CBI vs CBI Delhi court puts up matter for further consideration on Feb 19....

CBI vs CBI: Why certain accused, who seem to have bigger role in case, roaming free while CBI arrested its own DSP, asks court.

CBI vs CBI Why certain accused, who seem to have bigger role in case, roaming free while CBI arrested its own DSP, asks court....

Harden pours in 42 as Rockets stop Celtics' win streak

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 78 points, and the host Houston Rockets snapped the Boston Celtics seven-game win streak with a 116-105 victory Tuesday. Harden produced 42 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Westb...

Indonesia says won't repatriate hundreds of IS recruits

Indonesia has said it will not bring home nearly 700 hundred nationals who joined the Islamic State group in the Middle East over security fears but added it would still consider repatriating young children. The issue sharply divided the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020