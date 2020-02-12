Wild blank Golden Knights behind Stalock’s third shutout

Alex Stalock stopped 26 shots for his third shutout of the season and Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. It was the second three-point game of Fiala's career and first with Minnesota.

Zach Parise, playing in his 500th career game with the Wild, had a goal and an assist and Jared Spurgeon and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored goals for Minnesota, which improved to 6-1-1 all-time against Vegas. It was Stalock's eighth career shutout for the Wild, who improved to 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and 17-8-4 at home this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 16 of 20 shots for Vegas before being pulled for the second time this season after the second period. Malcolm Subban finished up and made five saves for the Golden Knights, shut out for the third time this season. Minnesota, which finished 3-for-5 on the power play, took a 2-0 lead in the first period with a pair of power-play goals by Eriksson Ek and Spurgeon.

The first came at the 5:30 mark when Eriksson Ek picked up a rebound of his own shot after it had been blocked by Vegas defenseman Nate Schmidt and then ripped a wrist shot past Fleury's glove side for his seventh goal of the season. Spurgeon then made it 2-0 when he backhanded a rebound of a Fiala shot into an empty left side of the net for his seventh goal of the season.

Minnesota extended its lead to 3-0 midway through the second period with another rebound goal, this time by Fiala from the crease inside the right post for his 14th goal of the season and fifth in five games. Parise picked up his 400th career NHL assist on the play. Parise increased the Wild lead to 4-0 near the end of the period with his 21st goal of the season on the power play, snapping in an Eric Staal feed from behind the goal over Fleury's right shoulder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.