Sports News Roundup: Wang ousts Martic in Thailand; Knicks retain top spot and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Wang ousts Martic in Thailand

Xiyu Wang of China upset second-seeded Croatian Petra Martic on Tuesday, winning 6-3, 6-4 in 88 minutes in the opening round of the GSB Thailand Open in Hua Hin. Wang, ranked 134th in the world, broke Martic (ranked 15th) once in each set, converting two of only three opportunities in the match. She saved all six break points she faced on her own serve, overcoming four double faults in victory. Martic double-faulted seven times.

NHL notebook: Oilers star McDavid (quad) out 2-3 weeks

Edmonton Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a quadriceps injury, general manager Ken Holland announced Tuesday. McDavid sustained the injury after being checked by Nashville defenseman Dante Fabbro during the second period of Edmonton's 3-2 victory on Saturday. The former Hart Trophy recipient finished the game and skated with the team's power-play units on Monday.

Knicks retain top spot as most valuable NBA team: Forbes

The New York Knicks have not tasted success on the hardwood in nearly 50 years but are unbeatable when it comes to their worth as they were named the most valuable NBA team for a fifth straight year by Forbes http://www.forbes.com/nba on Tuesday. In its annual rankings, Forbes said the Knicks, who last won an NBA title in 1973, are worth $4.6 billion, up 15% from a year ago, due to a renovation of their arena, a blockbuster local TV deal and playing in the richest North American sports market.

Woods says has been approached about Premier Golf League

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he had been approached by the Premier Golf League (PGL) and was gathering more information about a concept that could be a more lucrative alternative to the PGA Tour. The British-based World Golf Group last month unveiled plans for a new global tour it hopes to launch in 2022 that would consist of 18 yearly tournaments - each with prize money of $10 million -- and feature 48 of the game's top players.

Holders France grouped with Russia for Fed Cup Finals

Holders France will face a strong Russian side and hosts Hungary in the group stage of the inaugural version of the $18 million Fed Cup Finals to be held in Budapest from April 14-19. France, who beat Australia in the last final of the 57-year-old team event's previous format in November, is one of four nations who qualified automatically for the 12-nation event to be staged on clay at the Laszlo Papp Sports Arena.

NBA roundup: Zion scores career-high 31 to lead Pelicans

Rookie Zion Williamson had a career-high 31 points, and Josh Hart scored 12 of his 17 points in a pivotal third quarter as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 138-117 on Tuesday night. Williamson, returning from a one-game absence caused by a sprained ankle, added nine rebounds and five assists. Hart started in place of All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, who missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained ankle.

NFL notebook: QB Newton's future depends on the health

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper reiterated on Tuesday that the future of Cam Newton won't be decided until the quarterback's health is known. "It's a question of how healthy he is, foot and otherwise," Tepper told a group of reporters in Charlotte. "That's still the No. 1 overwhelming thing. ... And everything comes from that."

MLB notebook: Red Sox promote Roenicke to interim manager

The Boston Red Sox promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to an interim manager on Tuesday, filling the vacant post created when Alex Cora parted ways with the team last month. Roenicke, 63, spent the previous two seasons as Boston's bench coach under Cora, who has denied involvement in an alleged electronic sign-stealing operation in 2018 that is under investigation by Major League Baseball.

Cycling: Australian Sakakibara in induced coma after BMX accident

Australia's Olympic BMX hopeful Kai Sakakibara has been placed in a medically-induced coma after sustaining head injuries in a race at the weekend, his family said in a statement https://www.australiancyclingteam.com/news/a-message-regarding-kai-sakakibara-from-his-family-martin-yuki-and-saya on Wednesday. Sakakibara fell during his opening-round heat at a World Cup event in Bathurst on Saturday and was treated by paramedics and a doctor before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital.

Big wave surfer Botelho in hospital after Nazare incident

Surfer Alex Botelho was in hospital in stable condition on Tuesday night after a horrific incident during the inaugural Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge on the central coast of Portugal, which boasts some of the biggest waves in the world. Canadian-born big wave circuit regular Botelho was competing for Portugal in the team competition when the jetski taking him out of the impact zone was thrown high into the air by two waves colliding.

