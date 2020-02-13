NHL roundup: Pastrnak's hat trick boosts Bruins

David Pastrnak completed his fourth hat trick of the season and surpassed 40 goals as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 4-1 Wednesday night. Pastrnak regained the league lead with his 41st goal when he scored his third of the night late in the second period. Patrice Bergeron added an empty-netter and Brad Marchand had two assists as the Bruins won for the seventh time in their past eight games. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots to improve to 13-0-6 at home this season.

Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens, who lost their second straight. Carey Price made 34 saves for Montreal. Pastrnak became the first Bruin to reach 40 goals in a season since Glen Murray scored 44 in 2002-03. He is the first Bruin to register four hat tricks in a season since Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr each did it in 1974-75.

Canucks 3, Blackhawks 0 Jacob Markstrom stopped 49 shots for his second shutout of the season as Vancouver blanked visiting Chicago.

It was the fifth career shutout for Markstrom, who also picked up his 22nd win of the season. The Canucks improved to 19-6-3 at home, the most home wins by any Western Conference team, and won for the 11th time in their past 12 games at Rogers Arena. Brandon Sutter had a goal and two assists, and Bo Horvat and Adam Gaudette also scored goals for Vancouver. Corey Crawford finished with 17 saves for Chicago, which saw its winless streak extended to a season-long five games (0-3-2) despite firing a season-high 49 shots on goal.

Kings 5, Flames 3 Calvin Petersen made 35 saves in his second start of the season and the 12th of his NHL career, helping Los Angeles end a five-game losing streak with a win against visiting Calgary.

Petersen made 14 saves in the third period, including three during a five-on-three that lasted 1:02. Tyler Toffoli, Austin Wagner, Kurtis MacDermid, Jeff Carter and Sean Walker scored for the Kings, who came in 0-5-0 at Staples Center since Dec. 31. Elias Lindholm scored two goals, Mikael Backlund also scored, and David Rittich made 28 saves for Calgary, which was coming off back-to-back 6-2 wins.

--Field Level Media

