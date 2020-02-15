Norman set for fresh start after release from Redskins

The Washington Redskins released veteran cornerback Josh Norman and three other players on Friday, the team announced. Wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr., defensive back Kenny Ladler and defensive end Chris Odom also were released by the Redskins.

Norman told NBC Sports Washington earlier in the day that new Redskins coach Ron Rivera called him to inform him of his impending release. Rivera was Norman's coach during the latter's time with the Carolina Panthers (2012-15). "It's their choice, not mine," said Norman, who played four years with Washington. "Now I can start something new and fresh."

Norman became the NFL's highest-paid cornerback after signing a five-year contract, $75 million prior to the 2016 season. His departure frees $12.4 million of cap space for Washington, according to Spotrac. Richardson struggled to stay healthy after signing a five-year, $40 million contract in March 2018. He played in a total of 17 games over the past two seasons with the Redskins, compiling 48 catches for 507 yards and four touchdowns.

The Redskins cleared $2.3 million of cap space by releasing him, per Spotrac. Odom played in four games with Washington in 2019, recording nine tackles and two sacks.

Ladler played in one game, making four tackles for the Redskins last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.