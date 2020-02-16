Left Menu
Jurgen Klopp shocked by Manchester City's two-year suspension

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he was shocked to hear the news about Manchester City's suspension for two years from the Champions League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

"It was a shock. Complete wow," Klopp said when asked for his reaction. The only thing I can say is about football. What they have done on the football pitch is exceptional. The rest, I don't know. You believe the people you work with, that's how it is," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying. "I really feel for them, Pep and the players, but that is how it is. They can appeal so we will see what happens then. It is obviously serious. But the football they played was exceptional and will always be exceptional," he added.

Liverpool managed to keep their winning streak alive in the Premier League after registering a 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday. With this win, the club cemented its place at the Champions League for the next season.

The Reds will take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League's round-of-16 match on Tuesday, February 18. (ANI)

