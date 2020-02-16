Left Menu
Development News Edition

Short-handed Sharks host slumping Panthers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 00:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 23:59 IST
Short-handed Sharks host slumping Panthers
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SanJoseSharks)

The San Jose Sharks, who have won four straight road games, are set to return to home ice, where they have dropped three consecutive contests. Go figure.

The Sharks, who haven't won a home game since Jan. 27, will play host to the slumping Florida Panthers on Monday afternoon. Florida, which won six straight games before being interrupted by the All-Star break, had the NHL's No. 1 offense during that streak.

Now, the Panthers are in quicksand, sporting a 2-6-1 record since their win streak ended. Their once high-flying offense has scored just 18 goals in their past nine games. Go figure.

San Jose coach Bob Boughner adds intrigue to Monday's matchup since he was fired by the Panthers on April 7, 2019. Boughner, though, is likely more focused on how well his team has played on its current two-game winning streak, including Saturday's 2-0 win over the host Minnesota Wild.

"They threw a lot at us," Boughner said of Minnesota. "But we defended well." Indeed, Martin Jones made 39 saves for his first win since Dec. 28. It was also his first shutout since March 11, 2019.

The Sharks earned the shutout despite playing without Eric Karlsson, the two-time winner of the Norris Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL's top defenseman. Karlsson is out for the season after suffering a broken thumb in Friday's win over the Winnipeg Jets. San Jose is also without Evander Kane, who has 21 goals but is serving the second game of a three-contest NHL suspension for elbowing Jets defenseman Neal Pionk on Friday. Kane has scored at least 20 goals for five straight seasons.

Two other Sharks top-six forwards are out: Tomas Hertl (knee) and Logan Couture (upper body). Kane leads San Jose in goals (21); Karlsson tops the team in points (40), and Hertl and Couture have combined for 30 goals and 72 points.

Florida's injury list is not as long -- bottom-six center Brian Boyle's upper-body injury is the biggest concern. Even so, the Panthers are surely going through some mental anguish after getting held scoreless in the first two periods in each of the past two games. Forced to make up multi-goal deficits, the Panthers lost both games, including a 4-1 decision to the Connor McDavid-less Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

"We lost all our gravy going into the break, and now we're chasing it," Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. "But there's still an opportunity -- a really good one -- in front of us." Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who missed Saturday's game due to an illness, could be back in time to face San Jose. But Bobrovsky has been slumping anyway, going 0-4-1 in his past five games and failing to live up to the seven-year, $70-million contract he signed in July.

Jonathan Huberdeau, who leads Florida with 70 points, scored his team's only goal on Saturday. Given just a sliver of space to shoot for, Huberdeau fired the puck over goalie Mikko Koskinen's right shoulder and into the back of the net. Quenneville has to find a way to rev his offense back up, and he also has to decide on Monday's goalie. It could be Saturday's starter, rookie Sam Montembeault (5-3-1, 3.30 goals-against average, .890 save percentage) or Bobrovsky (20-17-5, 3.32 GAA, .896 SP).

San Jose could go back to Jones (14-17-2, 3.15 GAA, .894 SP) or rest him and go with Aaron Dell (12-11-2, 2.85 GAA, .911 SP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

40 Americans on cruise ship in Japan have been infected with coronavirus: official

A senior US health official said Sunday that more than 40 Americans on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have been infected with the deadly coronavirus and would not be a part of an evacuation effort. Forty of them have gotten infected, An...

UPDATE 2-Macron picks minister to lead Paris mayor battle after sexting scandal

French President Emmanuel Macron picked his widely respected health minister on Sunday to reinvigorate a campaign to win over Paris City Hall that fell apart when his previous candidate pulled out over a sexting scandal. Less than a month b...

UPDATE 1-Trump makes flashy entrance with limousine ride at Daytona 500

President Donald Trump made a showy entrance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, riding in his limousine on the speedway track after flying over the cheering crowd aboard Air Force One ahead of NASCARS most prestigious race. Ramping up his nation...

Netanyahu says Israeli airliners have started overflying Sudan

Israeli commercial planes have started overflying Sudan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, casting the new air corridor as the result of a breakthrough meeting with the African Muslim countrys de-facto leader this month. Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020