Archibald tallies twice to help Oilers outlast Hurricanes

Josh Archibald capped a two-goal performance by scoring 3:57 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday in Raleigh, N.C. Archibald's second goal of the game and ninth of the season was assisted by Leon Draisaitl. It came on the team's only shot on goal in the extra session after Carolina had the first four in overtime.

Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who completed a three-game road trip by winning on back-to-back days after Saturday's 4-1 triumph at Florida. Edmonton's overtime record improved to 5-6, while the team won a game that extended beyond regulation for the first time since a 4-3 shootout victory over Arizona on Nov. 24. Archibald recorded a multi-goal performance for the first time this season.

Sebastian Aho provided two goals and an assist for Carolina. Trevor van Riemsdyk had the other goal just 12 seconds into the contest while fellow defenseman Jaccob Slavin supplied two assists. The Oilers scored twice in a 28-second span of the second period to reverse a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead.

Aho tied the game with 5:02 remaining to force the overtime. The Hurricanes secured three team points across two home games after being away for nearly two weeks. Edmonton goalie Mike Smith made 28 saves.

James Reimer stopped 20 shots for Carolina, which is 10-4 in overtime games this season. Van Riemsdyk's first goal of the season was the third-fastest goal to begin a game in franchise history. It was the quickest goal at a game's start for Carolina in more than 19 years.

The Hurricanes led 2-1 on Aho's first goal of the game in the second period. That advantage lasted for more than nine minutes before Yamamoto and Archibald scored in quick order. Aho added his team-leading 33rd goal of the season to forge a tie at 3.

The Hurricanes racked up the first eight shots of the third period. Edmonton didn't record a shot on goal until more than 14 minutes had elapsed in the period. Carolina outshot the Oilers 10-2 in the period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.