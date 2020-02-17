Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mariners sign former Indians RHP Anderson

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 23:13 IST
Mariners sign former Indians RHP Anderson

The Seattle Mariners signed right-hander Cody Anderson to a minor league contract Monday and invited him to spring training. Anderson, 29, was drafted by Cleveland in 2011 and has spent parts of three major league seasons with the Indians.

He was 0-1 with a 9.35 ERA in 8 2/3 innings last season, striking out nine and walking eight batters. Anderson missed the 2017 and 2018 seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. His 2019 season ended in May due to an injury that required surgery to repair a torn right forearm tendon.

He is 9-9 with a 4.76 ERA in 39 games (26 starts) since making his debut in 2016, with 107 strikeouts and 45 walks in 160 2/3 innings. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Ratan Tata awarded honorary doctorate by UK university

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Manchester for his contribution to innovation and philanthropy. The UK university said the award was presented to the 82-year-old industrial...

Kailash Gahlot richest minister in the AAP govt: ADR

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is the richest minister in the AAP government, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms ADR on Monday. In a statement, the NGO said, Delhi Election Watch and ADR have a...

Usain Bolt did great job for Athletics, says Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on Monday said that Usain Bolt did a great job for the athletics and no one can become like him. You just have to give credit that Usain did a tremendous job for the sport but nobody can be Usain. I...

International donors pledge 1.1 bln euros for Albania after earthquake

International donors pledged 1.15 billion euros on Monday to help Albania rebuild after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Balkan country in later November, killing 51 people. This is phenomenal and will fully cover the needs, European Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020