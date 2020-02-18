Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Atletico coach Simeone praises Klopp's 'great' Liverpool side

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 01:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 01:50 IST
Soccer-Atletico coach Simeone praises Klopp's 'great' Liverpool side
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@LFC)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone heaped praise on Liverpool ahead of their Champions League last 16, first leg tie, saying they will go down in history for their form this season. Liverpool return to the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, scene of June's Champions League triumph over Tottenham Hotspur, unbeaten in the Premier League after 26 games.

Atletico, meanwhile, have endured a stuttering season in La Liga, where they sit fourth and are locked in a battle to qualify for next season's competition. "I remember Klopp's (Borussia) Dortmund, who are similar to Liverpool. They have that competitiveness, but the players they have mean they play in a different way," said Simeone.

"We've always spoken about great sides throughout time and this Liverpool side will go down in history. I really like this Liverpool team because they're direct but they can change the way they play too and I admire that." Atletico come into the match after a 2-2 draw at Valencia on Friday, while Liverpool won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday.

"We're facing a great side with a different kind of coach (to Valencia), which plays on the counter, with excellent positioning throughout and has managed to develop each year he's been at the club," said Simeone. "Despite losing (Brazil playmaker Philippe) Coutinho (to Barcelona in 2018), the side got stronger and that says a great deal about the club and the players who play for them."

Simeone will be without injured Portugal forward Joao Felix but welcomes back Diego Costa, who has not played since November because of a hernia. The Spain forward faced Liverpool four times during his spell in England with Chelsea, scoring twice. "He's getting better and has been training really well; you can see what it means to him. He'll be in the squad of 19 players for tomorrow's game and has a chance of playing," Simeone said.

Atletico keeper Jan Oblak acknowledged that Liverpool were favorites to win the tie, but added that his team still believed they could progress. "I think that a side which pretty much hasn't lost a game for the last year is (rightly) favorite," Oblak said.

"But this doesn't mean we'll not put up a fight and allow them to do what they want. "We want to play our best game of the season and be well in it when it comes to the second leg, but we know we'll have to be at our best against a side like Liverpool.

"Anything can happen in terms of result and there's not much point in thinking about what can or can't happen, rather that we want to play as well as we can."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

Shell confirms coronavirus case at its Singapore refining site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

13 US citizens at 'high risk' of coronavirus being treated in Nebraska

Washington, Feb 18 AFP Thirteen US citizens deemed high risk for the deadly new coronavirus are being treated at a federally designated facility in the University of Nebraska following their evacuation from a cruise ship in Japan, officials...

France confirms first case of ruinous tomato virus

Paris, Feb 18 AFP Tomato plants in Frances far-west Finistere region have been contaminated with a destructive virus that can lead to whole crops being wasted, the agriculture ministry said. A farm had been isolated and greenhouses full of ...

Red Sox owner Henry: Team had to trade Betts

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry said Monday he understands fans feelings about the trade that sent star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers but that the realities of todays game left the club little choice. Speaking at a news...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. firms in China report staff shortages, say coronavirus hitting global operations AmChamNearly half of the U.S. companies in China say their global operations are already seeing an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020