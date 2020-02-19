Left Menu
Would happily share the number one spot with New Zealand: Virat Kohli

Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Indian High Commission on Wednesday hosted a reception for the Men in Blue in Wellington.

  • Wellington
  Updated: 19-02-2020 16:00 IST
Would happily share the number one spot with New Zealand: Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Indian High Commission on Wednesday hosted a reception for the Men in Blue in Wellington. Speaking on the occasion, skipper Kohli said that New Zealand always plays the game with the right spirit and if India were to share the number one spot with anyone, then it would definitely be the Kiwis.

"We are very honoured to be here. We want to thank you for inviting us here. Visiting the Indian High Commission is always special, we enjoy meeting our own people," Kohli said. "If we had to share the number one spot with any other team, it would be New Zealand. We have had a tremendous time here, the hospitality has been amazing. We feel very welcomed here. We lost the ODI series, but now we have real cricket to look forward to that is the Test cricket," he added.

On the World Test Championship standings, India is at the top spot while New Zealand is in the sixth position. "We have reached a stage where every team wants to beat us. New Zealand would also look to do so, playing against New Zealand is a way of experiencing life," Kohli said.

"We definitely have learnt to play the right brand of cricket by watching New Zealand play. Thank you very much for inviting us," he added. India will face New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington from February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

