India ready to 'taste' Kiwi flavoured pace in opening Test By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 20 (PTI) India's battle-hardened cricketers are ready for their toughest challenge of the World Test Championship till date as they face formidable hosts New Zealand on a spicy Basin Reserve track in the series-opener beginning here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-WC-WOM-IND-PREVIEW India Women begin elusive trophy search with T20 World Cup opener against Australia

Sydney, Feb 20 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team will be aiming for much needed consistency when it opens its bid for an elusive ICC trophy with the T20 World Cup opener against defending champions Australia here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-RAHANE-PANT Pant needs to accept that he is going through a rough patch: Rahane

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 20 (PTI) Rishabh Pant needs to accept that he is going through a rough patch and remain focussed on improving as a cricketer, said India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE

New Zealand start favourites but 320 is good first innings score: Rahane By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 20 (PTI) A first innings total in the range of 320 on a bouncy Basin Reserve track is what India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is aiming for despite calling New Zealand the favourites going into the first Test starting here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-3RDLD AKMAL PCB suspends Akmal pending anti-corruption investigation

Karachi, Feb 20 (PTI) Umar Akmal's flatter-to-deceive career took a massive blow on Thursday when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended the batsman pending an anti-corruption inquiry amid claims that he failed to report a spot-fixing approach.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-HARMANPREET Need to come up together, can't rely on just one or two players: Harmanpreet

Sydney, Feb 20 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said her side will target consistent collective efforts instead of relying on just a couple of players to deliver the goods when it takes on Australia in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

SPO-HOCK-IND India hope to continue fine run against Australia in FIH Pro League tie

Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (PTI) Hosts India would look to continue their fine form when they take on title holders Australia in their next FIH Pro League tie here on Friday.

SPO-WREST-2ND LD ASIAN Divya humbles junior world champion, 4 Indian women in final

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Divya Kakran on Thursday became only the second Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships after a dominant show in which she won all her bouts by fall, including against junior world champion Naruha Matsuyuki.

SPO-CRI-WC-WOM-MITHALI Australia favourites but India no pushovers: Mithali

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The seasoned Mithali Raj has declared Australia as favourites to win Friday's Women's T20 World Cup opener against India in what she expects to be a high-scoring and "very close" game.

