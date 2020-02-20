Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Racing Point say their 'pink Mercedes' is big risk

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:53 IST
Motor racing-Racing Point say their 'pink Mercedes' is big risk
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Racing Point's new Formula One car looks a lot like Lewis Hamilton's title-winning 2019 Mercedes painted pink but technical director Andy Green says the team has taken a big risk with it.

The RP20 represents a big change of design philosophy for the Silverstone-based team, who use Mercedes engines and gearboxes as well as the same wind tunnel. "It shares some resemblance in some areas. Lots of cars look like other cars," Green told reporters during testing at the Circuit de Catalunya on Thursday when asked about the similarities.

"We have one more year left in these regulations. I think it's time to try something new, to take a risk, and I think we've taken a very, very big risk with what we've done with the car." Formula One is facing sweeping rule changes next year but this season's cars are an evolution of those that raced in 2019.

Mercedes, with six-times champion Hamilton, has won the last six drivers' and constructors' titles and start as favorites again in Australia on March 15. Green explained that Racing Point had previously followed a design philosophy closer to the Red Bulls but realized midway through last year that the car's development was starting to peter out.

"It wasn't making the gains we were hoping for," he said of the RP19. "It was clear that if we carried on the route we were going, we were going to end up at best where we finished the championship last year. "We decided to take a risk and that risk was effectively to tear up what we've done in the past few years and start again from scratch, and what we could see MGP (Mercedes Grand Prix) have been doing."

The team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, finished seventh overall in 2019 with Mexican Sergio Perez and Stroll's son Lance. Perez was best of the rest behind the two Mercedes in terms of speed on an opening day at the Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday and fastest in the morning session on Thursday.

"I don't think what we've done is particularly new as far as taking a team's concept and doing it ourselves, that's been prolific in Formula One since the very first days," Green added. Green said the new car would get an upgrade for Australia but after that, the team was likely to focus their attention on the 2021 challenger.

"One of the things we were hoping for is we could take a reasonable step forward and not have to continue to develop the car through the season," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 9-Suspected shisha bar gunman published racist manifesto - German prosecutor

A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in a German town before killing himself and his mother had posted a manifesto online including conspiracy theories and deeply racist views, prosecutors said on Thursday.The presume...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market remains strong; manufacturing likely stabilizing

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose modestly last week, suggesting sustained labor market strength that could help to support the economy amid risks from the coronavirus and weak business investment.There was encou...

Motor racing-Small details, big picture, key to Hamilton's next F1 deal

Lewis Hamilton says small details, and the bigger picture of what he does after Formula One, will be key to his next contract.The six times world champions deal with Mercedes runs out at the end of 2020, and the 35-year-old looks set to agr...

UP: Video of celebratory firing by BJP MLA's son goes viral, police launch probe

Police in western Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district on Thursday initiated a probe after a local BJP MLAs son was allegedly found involved in celebratory firing during a wedding function despite a ban on the practice. A video of the undate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020