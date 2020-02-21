The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: * Updated report of Asian Wrestling Championships.

* Report of Barcelona Spain Masters. * FIH Pro League match between India and Australia in Bhubaneswar.

* Ranji Trophy quarterfinals report. * Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC.

* Preview of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and ATK FC from Bengaluru. * Report of I-League match between Neroca FC and Gokulam Kerala FC.

* Preview of I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Mohun Bagan.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-LD IND Rain n' Ruins: Indian batsmen falter on challenging track

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) India's top-order batsmen performed woefully on a challenging track as the side crawled to 122 for 5 with New Zealand's towering pacer Kyle Jamieson rattling the visiting big guns on his debut on a rain-hit opening day of the first Test here.

SPO-CRI-IND-AGARWAL

You never feel set as a batsman on Basin Reserve's tricky track: Agarwal By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Indian opener Mayank Agarwal on Friday said the tricky Basin Reserve wicket was very difficult to negotiate for the visiting batsmen and what made it worse was debutant New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson's "terrific" consistency on the opening day of the first Test here.

SPO-CRI-IND-JAMIESON Getting Kohli was massive, last couple of weeks have been surreal: Jamieson

Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Getting Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara out on his first day in Test cricket is the stuff dreams are made of and no wonder Kyle Jamieson thinks events of the past couple of weeks have been "surreal".

SPO-CRI-OJHA-2NDLD RETIREMENT Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Veteran Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who snared 10 wickets during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test in 2013, announced retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect on Friday.

SPO-CRI-ECB-BCCI-WOM ECB in talks with BCCI over allowing Indian women cricketers for 'The Hundred'

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Some of the players of the Indian women's team may be seen in action in 'The Hundred' tournament in the United Kingdom if the ECB can convince the BCCI on their involvement in the inaugural 100-ball competition starting in July.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI

Lahiri cards 70 to lie 31st in Puerto Rico Rio Grande, Feb 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri gave himself a lot of chances but the putts did not fall as he compiled a two-under 70 in the opening round of the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open here.

SPO-CRI-JAMIESON-FATHER

'Son Rise': When father told young Kyle that he would be famous one day By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Growing up, the curiosity and stares made New Zealand's 6"8' pace sensation Kyle Jamieson feel awkward but his father Michael was never too worried as he knew his imposing son would be famous for his achievements.

SPO-WREST-ASIAN Asian Wrestling C'ships: Vinesh defeated by nemesis Mukaida, Sakshi in hunt for gold

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Vinesh Phogat yet again fell to Japanese nemesis Mayu Muakida to go out of the gold medal race but Sakshi Malik will fight for the title after winning her semifinal bout at the Asian Wrestling championship, here on Friday.

SPO-GOLF-WOM Tvesa, Aditi and Diksha make cut in Australian Ladies Classic

Bonville, Feb 21 (PTI) Tvesa Malik overcame a topsy-turvy start with a great finish, carding a four-under 68 in the second round to lie tied 30th at the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic here on Friday.

SPO-CHESS-PRAGUE Vidit Gujrathi keeps lead despite loss in Prague chess tournament

Prague, Feb 21 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi suffered a defeat at the hands of Czech GM David Navara in the eighth round of the Prague Chess Festival's Masters category but still remained on top of the standings.

SPO-CHESS-AEROFLOT Sethuraman secures second win to be in joint lead at Aeroflot Open

Moscow, Feb 21 (PTI) Indian Grand Master S P Sethuraman posted a win over compatriot Deep Sengupta in the second round to be in joint lead with three others in 'A' group of Aeroflot Open chess tournament here.

SPO-TT-IND Manika Batra stuns World No. 26; Sathiyan too wins at Hungarian Open

Budapest, Feb 21 (PTI) Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra notched up a stunning win over World No. 26 Chen Szu-Yu to enter the prequarterfinals of the 2020 ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open here.

SPO-GOLF-THAILAND Honey Baisoya at T-15th stays best Indian at Asian Tour Q-School

Hua Hin (Thailand), Feb 21 (PTI) Honey Baisoya shot a one-under 70 in the third round of the Asian Tour Qualifying School Final Stage to slip a place to Tied-15th, here on Friday.

SPO-F1-REDBULL-JEHAN Red Bull sign Daruvala for their junior program as Indian set for maiden F2 stint

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Jehan Daruvala on Friday took a big step towards realising his Formula 1 dream with four-time champions Red Bull Racing inducting the young Indian driver into their junior program.

