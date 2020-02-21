Left Menu
Development News Edition

Table-toppers Mohun Bagan eye revenge win against Churchill

  • PTI
  • |
  • Margao
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:10 IST
Table-toppers Mohun Bagan eye revenge win against Churchill
Image Credit: Twitter(@eastbengalfc)

On a roll, table-toppers Mohun Bagan would look to settle scores when they take on Churchill Brothers in their return leg match of the Hero I-League here on Saturday. The visitors from Kolkata have been on a roll this Hero I-League season, notching up nine wins from 12 games to comfortably lead the points table with 29 points, eight points clear of second-placed Minerva Punjab FC.

However, Bagan's only loss this season came at the hands of Churchill, who outgunned the Green and Maroons in a high-scoring encounter in December last year in the early stages of the league at the Kalyani Stadium. Speaking about Saturday's encounter, Bagan's Kibu Vicuna understandably tried to play down the talk.

"It is only a football match. We will face the game with the same desire as other games. We know that Churchill are a good team with very good players and playing in their stadium is going to be a tough challenge for us," he said. That desire has translated to five wins on the trot in recent times with an enviable five-man attack line of former La Liga and Senegalese striker Papa Diawara, VP Suhair, dynamic youngster Nongdamba Naorem, Tajik playmaker Komron Tursunov and Spanish midfield general Joseba Beitia, firing on all cylinders.

Vicuna, who was adjudged to be the manager of the month in January, seemed to be enjoying his team's winning combination. "Yes, the team, management, fans love it (winning). The players are also enjoying their performance and that's important. Every game is equally important for us. Our performance against Neroca has given us more confidence and boys are focused to get another positive result tomorrow," he said.

The leadership and scoring prowess of yet another Spaniard Fran Gonzalez, who has a league-leading nine goals under his belt so far, will surely give Churchill's Portuguese coach Bernardo Tavares a sleepless night before they face the leaders on Saturday. "It's been a good run for us. The two wins against Aizawl and Kashmir have given us a lot of confidence, which we will take forward to our next game against Mohun Bagan. They are the league leaders for a reason, so it's going to be a tough challenge for us," Tavares said.

Churchill will go into the game on the back of two successive wins. They will also take heart from the fact that they have not been too much behind Bagan in the goal-scoring charts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

AAP rules out any alliance for upcoming BMC polls

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the AAP would contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC elections on its own.As far as I know, the Municipal Corporation elections are fought alone, which is also a better op...

Zelensky vows to help Ukrainian woman stranded with dog in Wuhan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to extricate a young woman who refused to board an evacuation flight out of virus-hit China without her small dog. Anastasiya Zinchenko, a 22-year-old model, was due to fly out Thursday wi...

Railways to launch Delhi-Doon Tejas Express

The Railway Ministry has agreed to launch a Tejas Express train equipped with modern onboard facilities between Delhi and Dehradun via Haridwar. An agreement in principle to start a Tejas Express train between Delhi-Haridwar-Dehradun has be...

ED files charge sheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar diverted Rs 90.72 crore received from French aerospace company Airbus SAS and UK-based arms manufacturer MBDA for non-mandated purposes by booking bogus expenditures in his NGOs books of account through forg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020