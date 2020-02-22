Pistons buy out contract of F Markieff Morris

The Detroit Pistons and power forward Markieff Morris reached an agreement Friday on a contract buyout, marking the second time this week that the team parted ways with a veteran. On Tuesday, point guard Reggie Jackson and the Pistons finalized a contract buyout. He subsequently signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Morris was placed on waivers, and Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted that the Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runner to sign him. He added that the Toronto Raptors also have shown interest. Morris, 30, was in the first year of a two-year, $6.56 million deal he signed last summer. In 44 games with the Pistons, he averaged 11.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game. He also connected on 39.7 percent of his 3-point attempts.

A first-round pick (No. 13 overall) of the Phoenix Suns in the 2011 NBA Draft, Morris is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 623 career games (347 starts) with the Suns (2011-16), Washington Wizards (2016-19), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019) and Pistons. His twin brother, Marcus, recently was traded by the New York Knicks to the Clippers.

