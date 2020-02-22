Left Menu
Report: Lakers to waive C Cousins, acquire F Morris

  Updated: 22-02-2020 07:29 IST
Four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins will be waived by the Los Angeles Lakers to open a spot for power forward Markieff Morris, according to an ESPN report citing sources on Friday. Morris and the Detroit Pistons reached an agreement Friday on a contract buyout.

Cousins, recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee sustained in August 2019, has not played since the 2018-19 season. The Lakers, expecting him to miss the rest of this season as well, were successful after earlier applying for a disabled-player exemption, which is worth $1.75 million, according to ESPN. Regarding Cousins' future, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Thursday, "I'm not even sure where he's at with exactly what he's doing day-to-day. I just still know he's a long way away, but they've said they're not ruling out him returning."

Cousins is not expected to officially leave the Lakers until Sunday night, after he clears waivers. Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers in July 2019 after playing 30 regular-season games and eight postseason games for the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19. He also sustained a torn Achilles tendon in January 2018.

In nine NBA seasons, Cousins has averaged 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks over 565 games (543 starts). In 44 games with the Pistons this season, Morris averaged 11.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 22.5 minutes. He also connected on 39.7 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Morris' twin brother Marcus plays for the Los Angeles Clippers. "That's my brother man," Marcus Morris said, via ESPN. "Man, if he goes to L.A., then I'm gonna be in Staples Center all the time. I think maybe to y'all it might be weird that I'm going to all his games, but that's what'll probably happen. And we'll probably get a house together."

--Field Level Media

