Lakers hold off Grizzlies' charge for 4th straight win

Image Credit: Twitter(@Lakers )

LeBron James scored a game-high 32 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 117-105 on Friday night. Anthony Davis sustained a bruised calf in the first quarter but remained in to contribute 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven of the Lakers' 14 blocked shots. Avery Bradley added 14 points and three steals as the Lakers won their fourth in a row. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chipped in 12 points.

Josh Jackson scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting to lead the Grizzlies, who lost for the second time in as many nights. Rookie Ja Morant had 17 points, and Brandon Clarke and Gorgui Dieng each amassed 14 points and 10 rebounds. Dieng hit all six of his field-goal attempts. After trailing by 25 early in the third quarter, the Grizzlies got within 88-84 early in the fourth. However, a 13-3 run put the Lakers up 101-87 after Alex Caruso slammed home a missed free throw by Davis. The Grizzlies got no closer than seven the rest of the way.

The Lakers turned a six-point advantage after one quarter into a 60-41 lead at the break. Los Angeles closed the first half on a 22-7 surge, outscoring Memphis 32-19 in the second quarter. In the third, the Lakers increased the margin to 68-43 before the Grizzlies rallied. A 24-7 burst pulled Memphis to within 75-67 after a 3-pointer by Jackson with 3:37 remaining in the quarter.

The Grizzlies outscored the Lakers 36-24 in the third to close the gap to 84-77 heading into the fourth. Los Angeles committed seven turnovers in the third to three for Memphis. Overall, the Grizzlies had 17 miscues to 15 for the Lakers.

Memphis power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. left the contest due to left knee soreness and did not return for the second half. He finished with seven points and four rebounds in 16 minutes. The Lakers have won all three meetings with the Grizzlies this season.

