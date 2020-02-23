Left Menu
Spring training roundup: Felix impresses in Atlanta debut

  Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  Updated: 23-02-2020 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 12:06 IST
Spring training roundup: Felix impresses in Atlanta debut
Felix Hernandez tossed two scoreless innings in his first outing with Atlanta, and the Braves cruised to a 5-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon at North Port, Fla. Chris Rusin and Tucker Davidson also tossed two scoreless innings apiece for the Braves. Red Sox 4, Rays 3

Nine pitchers combined for one walk and eight strikeouts and Nick Lovullo finished with a double and an RBI as Boston held on to beat Tampa Bay in Fort Myers, Fla. Randy Arozarena doubled and scored for the Rays. Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

Trent Thornton pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut, and Andy Burns contributed an RBI double to help Toronto nip New York at Tampa, Fla. The Yankees were led by J.A. Happ, who notched three strikeouts in two innings. Twins 2, Pirates 1

Willians Astudillo went 2-for-3 with an RBI to help Minnesota edge Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. The loss spoiled a strong spring debut from Mitch Keller, who scattered two hits over two innings for the Pirates. Phillies 8, Tigers 8

Nick Maton had a double and two RBIs as part of a late-game rally, but Philadelphia could not complete the comeback in a tie against Detroit at Lakeland, Fla. The Phillies scored six runs in the top of the eighth but the Tigers scored three in the bottom frame to pull even. Marlins 5, Mets (ss) 3

Harold Ramirez and Jerar Encarnacion each homered as Miami beat New York at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Rick Porcello gave up one run in one inning during his Mets spring debut, and Chasen Shreve allowed two runs in one inning. Cardinals 2, Mets (ss) 0

Tyler O'Neill hit a home run and Jack Flaherty pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut as the Cardinals won at Jupiter, Fla. Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings of his spring debut. Dodgers 10, Giants 4

Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez each had two run-scoring hits in the first three innings, capped by home runs in the third, as Los Angeles won in Scottsdale, Ariz. Both benefited from errors by the Giants in the first inning. Cubs 12, A's 2

Willson Contreras and Trent Giambrone each homered as Chicago pounded on Oakland in Mesa, Ariz. Giambrone finished with four RBIs after drawing a walk with the bases loaded and then hitting a three-run shot in the ninth. Nationals-Astros, postponed

Washington players were cheered while Houston players were booed before their game in West Palm Beach, Fla., was postponed due to rain. Several fans who brought signs aimed at taunting Astros players after the team's cheating scandal had their signs confiscated. Royals-Angels (ss), postponed

Bad weather forced the postponement of the game between Kansas City and Los Angeles in Tempe, Ariz. It will be made up as a split-squad game on March 6. Brewers-Rangers canceled

The contest between Milwaukee and Texas was canceled because of rain at Surprise, Ariz. Angels (ss)-White Sox, canceled

The game between Los Angeles and Chicago did not take place because of rain at Glendale, Ariz. Reds-Indians, canceled

Rain forced the cancellation of the spring game between Cincinnati and Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz. Mariners-Padres, canceled

The contest between Seattle and San Diego was canceled because of rain at Peoria, Ariz. Diamondbacks-Rockies, canceled

Rain wiped out the scheduled game between Arizona and Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz.

