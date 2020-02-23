Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avalanche get by Kings in shootout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 13:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 13:01 IST
Avalanche get by Kings in shootout
Image Credit: Twitter (@Avalanche)

Joonas Donskoi scored the lone goal in a shootout on a night goalie Pavel Francouz needed just 20 saves as the visiting Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 2-1 victory Saturday over the Los Angeles Kings. Ryan Graves scored a second-period goal as the Avalanche won consecutive games in Southern California. Saturday's victory came a day after a 1-0 victory at the Anaheim Ducks. Colorado is on a three-game winning streak that followed a three-game losing streak.

Austin Wagner scored on a penalty shot in the first period for the Kings, who lost to the Avalanche one week after defeating them in the outdoor Stadium Series at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The Kings have earned a point in four of their last five games. One of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL, the Avalanche are without forwards Mikko Rantanen (upper body), Nazem Kadri (lower body) and Matt Calvert (lower body). But they showed off their defense on consecutive nights.

The Kings jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 4:47 of the first period after Colorado's Nikita Zadorov was called for hooking on Wagner as he moved in on Francouz. On his subsequent penalty shot, Wagner moved the puck to his backhand and took a shot to the top left corner of the goal for his fifth of the season. The Avalanche took charge in the second period as they outshot the Kings 9-3. Graves scored his ninth goal of the season at 16:35 of the second period on a shot from the deep slot. Gabriel Landeskog carried the puck into the Kings' zone and dropped a pass back to Graves for the goal.

One night after recording his first career shutout, Francouz gave yet another opponent fits. The Kings had just 10 shots on goal against the Colorado defense in the first two periods and 21 in the game. The game came on the same day Kings right wing Martin Frk was signed to a two-year contract extension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Navy''s MiG-29K jet crashes off Goa coast, pilot ejects safely

A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast on Sundaymorning, the Navy said. The pilot ejected safely, a Navy spokesman said,adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The aircraft wa...

UPDATE 1-Saudi-led coalition says foiled Red Sea attack by Yemen's Houthis

Naval forces from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Sunday foiled an imminent terrorist attack by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the southern Red Sea, a major commercial shipping channel, the Saudi-led coalition said.The for...

Intemperate language no offence under sexual harassment act: HC

The Madras High Court has observed a solitary allegation of intemperate language against a woman employee does not constitute an offense under the law on sexual harassment at the workplace and the act cannot be allowed to be misused with ex...

I have off-and-on relationship with drugs: The Weeknd

Singer The Weeknd says he has an off-and-on relationship with drugs, but they dont dictate his life. The Grammy-winning musician has always been open about his affiliation to drugs and has also referenced the topic in his songs like Often, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020