McCollum, Anthony power Blazers over Pistons

  • Updated: 24-02-2020 10:24 IST
CJ McCollum scored a season-best 41 points, recorded a career-high 12 assists and also collected nine rebounds to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 107-104 victory over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Sunday night Carmelo Anthony tallied a season-high 32 points for the Trail Blazers, who played without star guard Damian Lillard (groin) for the second straight game. Anthony was 11 of 16 shooting, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range to match a season-high for makes from behind the arc.

Hassan Whiteside added 16 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots as Portland halted a three-game skid. Christian Wood recorded 26 points and nine rebounds for Detroit, which has dropped six straight games. Brandon Knight and Derrick Rose scored 15 points apiece and Langston Galloway had 13 points.

The Pistons were just 8 of 24 from the field in the fourth quarter to finish at 43 percent. Detroit was 11 of 35 from behind the arc. The Trail Blazers shot 48.8 percent from the field, including 13 of 30 from 3-point range. McCollum equaled his season-high of six 3-pointers.

Portland trailed by nine with under nine minutes remaining before scoring 17 of the next 21 points. Whiteside's dunk knotted the score at 97 and McCollum finished off the spurt with four straight points to give the Trail Blazers a 101-97 edge with 2:01 left. A dunk by Wood pulled the Pistons within 103-101 with 1:16 left. Detroit later had a chance to tie but Rose's shot was rejected by Whiteside, leading to an 18-footer by Anthony to make it a four-point margin with 21.3 seconds left en route to the Trail Blazers closing it out.

Detroit rattled off 11 straight points in the third quarter to take an 83-73 with one minute left in the period. McCollum scored seven points in the final 48.1 seconds of the quarter, including a 3-pointer as time expired to pull Portland within 85-80 entering the fourth.

McCollum scored 19 first-half points as Portland held a 53-51 lead at the break. The Trail Blazers erupted for a 23-2 run in the opening quarter to open up a 19-point lead. Portland settled for a 40-24 advantage at the end of the stanza.

The Pistons had their own lengthy spurt in the second quarter by scoring 19 consecutive points to turn a 17-point deficit into a 45-43 on Wood's basket with 5:36 left.

