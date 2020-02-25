Leonard, Clippers pummel Grizzlies

Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and eight rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers crush the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 124-97 on Monday night. Leonard, who rested in the fourth quarter, connected on 10 of 17 shots from the floor in 25 minutes. Montrezl Harrell contributed 22 points, while JaMychal Green and Marcus Morris chipped in 13 points apiece.

Clippers forward Paul George, who missed Saturday's loss to the Sacramento Kings with a strained hamstring, returned but managed just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in 21 minutes. Patrick Beverley, who sat out the previous five games with a groin injury, finished with six points in 19 minutes. But the guard's defense set the tone early for the Clippers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Rookie point guard Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 16 points, but Memphis' four other starters combined to produce only 15 points. Josh Jackson came off the bench to score 14 points, and Gorgui Dieng added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Grizzlies. No other Memphis player reached double figures in scoring. Dillon Brooks, who entered the contest averaging 15.4 points per game, scored just four points and missed six of seven shots -- including all three of his 3-point attempts -- while playing 25 minutes.

The Grizzlies lost their third in a row after winning eight of 10 before the All-Star break. The Clippers, who led by as many 37 points, jumped on the Grizzlies early and rolled to a 40-14 lead after one quarter. Leonard equaled the Grizzlies by scoring 14 points in the quarter. Eight Memphis turnovers, to just two for Los Angeles, also didn't help the Grizzlies.

The Clippers maintained their advantage in the second quarter, taking a 66-37 lead at the break. Memphis cut the deficit to 22 in the third quarter but got no closer the rest of the way.

The Clippers outshot the Grizzlies 50 percent to 41.6 percent. Memphis played without power forward and second-leading scorer Jaren Jackson Jr., who is out at least two weeks with a sprained left knee.

