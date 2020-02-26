Yanks' Severino needs Tommy John surgery

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery, general manager Brian Cashman confirmed Tuesday. The two-time All-Star was shut down last week after experiencing discomfort in his right forearm. He was sent from spring training camp in Tampa, Fla., to New York for medical testing.

Surgery and subsequent rehabilitation would sideline the 26-year-old for the entire 2020 season. Severino made just three starts in 2019 after dealing with injuries to his right rotator cuff and lat muscle. He posted a 1-1 record with a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings in the regular season. In the postseason, he started two games and gave up nine hits and two runs in 8 1/3 innings.

The Dominican Republic native earned his second straight All-Star nod in 2018, finishing 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 32 starts (191 1/3 innings). He owns a 42-26 record with a 3.46 ERA in 99 career appearances (88 starts) with the Yankees. Severino signed a four-year, $40 million extension in spring training in February 2019.

--Field Level Media

