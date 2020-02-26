Left Menu
Oilers' Yamamoto (ankle) week-to-week

  26-02-2020
The Edmonton Oilers have listed right wing Kailer Yamamoto as being week-to-week after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, the team announced Tuesday. The 21-year-old Yamamoto has collected 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 21 games for the Oilers since being recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League in late December.

A first-round pick (22nd overall) of the Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto had totaled five points (one goal, four assists) in 26 games over two previous seasons with Edmonton. The Oilers, in a corresponding move, recalled forward Markus Granlund from Bakersfield.

The 26-yeard-old center has three goals and one assist in 32 games during his first season for Edmonton after previously playing for the Calgary Flames (2013-16) and Vancouver Canucks (2015-19). --Field Level Media

