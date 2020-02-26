Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFLPA to vote on CBA after four-hour meeting

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:57 IST
NFLPA to vote on CBA after four-hour meeting
Representative image. Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

INDIANAPOLIS -- NFL player representatives passed an owner-approved proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement early Wednesday morning, sending the proposal to the full players union for a vote that could create labor peace for 10 years. Because the 32-member NFLPA representative council voted to move the proposed CBA for ratification, only a simple majority of the union must approve to set the deal into motion. The vote in favor of sending the proposal to the players association was 17-14 with one abstention. The executive committee had voted down a similar proposal, 6-5, on Friday.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who signed a four-year, $140 million extension in April 2019, said Wednesday morning he would vote no to the latest proposal. "The @NBA & @MLB are doing it right. Players come first. ALL @NFL players deserve the same. We should not rush the next 10 YEARS for Today's satisfaction. I VOTE NO."

It is not yet known when the full vote of the players union will take place. Broncos player rep Brandon McManus estimated an email vote could take at least one week. A four-hour meeting between the NFL and NFLPA took place Tuesday night here at the site of the NFL Scouting Combine. The union reps met for several more hours before the vote.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy declined to comment out of "respect for the process." With a vote pending, the NFL and NFLPA are planning meetings with attorneys this week to decide how the offseason might be impacted. It's possible to free agency could be delayed.

Players now are set to vote for a CBA that calls for a 17-game regular season, starting in 2021, along with a reduction of the four-game preseason. All teams would have more roster spots, and players would receive a higher percentage of revenue in addition to upgraded pensions for former players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots is conspiracy of anti-India forces: Bhamre

BJP leader and former Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre on Wednesday alleged thatriots in Delhi during US President Donald Trumps visit was a conspiracy of anti-India forces.He was speaking to reporters after visiting the temple ...

24 killed, 5 injured as bus carrying wedding party plunges into river in Bundi

Twenty-four people were killed and five more sustained injuries after a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on the Kota-Dausa highway in Bundi district on Wednesday morning, police said. The bus, with at least 29 people o...

Odisha man hospitalised with suspected coronavirus symptoms

A man, who recently returned from South Korea, was admitted to a hospital in OdishasSambalpur with suspected novel coronavirus symptoms after he was found suffering from prolonged cold, fever and cough, abulletin issued by the health depart...

'Is it the end of democracy?' Mamata pens poem condemning Delhi violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote a poem condemning the violence in Delhi as she sought answers for the incidents of vandalism and arson. Search for an address getting lost A storm raging the country at gunpoint ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020