Sports News Roundup: Players t vote on NFL labor deal; Jordan's AL Shammary dreams of boxing and more

Players to vote on NFL owners' proposed labor deal

The NFL's labor negotiations have moved closer to a resolution as the NFL Players Association said on Wednesday that its board of player representatives voted to send a deal already approved by owners to its membership for a vote. The decision by the 32 team representatives to have the full player membership vote on the proposed terms of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) was announced in a tweet by the NFLPA.

Boxing: Jordan's Al Shammary dreams of boxing her way to Olympic glory

Jordanian boxer Reem Al Shammary is driven by her desire to forge a path to the Olympics and sees punching her way past the prevailing gender stereotypes in her country as a welcome added bonus. Al Shammary, who identifies as a Bedouin, is the only female Jordanian boxer taking part in an Olympic qualifying event that will be held in Amman this month ahead of this year's Games in Tokyo.

NBA suspends Hornets' Monk for violating anti-drug program

The NBA indefinitely suspended Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk without pay Wednesday for violating terms of the league's anti-drug program. His suspension begins with Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks and will continue until he is "determined to be in full compliance with the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program," the league said in a brief news release.

Hype for Pelicans' Zion reaches peak in LeBron clash

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson has the kind of athleticism that is leaving NBA arenas gasping, even if he doesn't take much notice. "I really don't pick it up, to be honest," Williamson told Reuters, of the crowd reaction following his first game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

NBA roundup: LeBron (40) lifts Lakers over Pelicans

LeBron James scored a season-high 40 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers dropped the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Tuesday night. Anthony Davis had 21 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Lakers, who won their sixth in a row. Danny Green contributed 17 points while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points. James also had eight rebounds and six assists

. Athletics: Careers could end without Olympic highlight if Tokyo canceled

The potential cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus outbreak could end the careers of several athletes like twice shot put champion, Valerie Adams, according to Athletics New Zealand's high-performance director Scott Goodman. The Tokyo Olympics are still scheduled to take place from July 24-Aug. 9 and the Japanese government has quelled fears the outbreak could cause their cancellation, but global and national sports organizations are on alert about the impact of the virus.

Cycling: Double gold delight for Dutch as records tumble

The Netherlands made a flying start to the UCI world track championships with two gold medals and Germany's women roared to the team sprint title as records tumbled inside Berlin's velodrome on Wednesday. Veteran Kirstin Wild edged the women's scratch race before the Dutch men's trio of Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Matthijs outpaced Britain to win the team sprint in 41.225, their second world record ride of the day.

NHL roundup: Rangers notch OT win vs. rival Isles

Mika Zibanejad scored 28 seconds into overtime Tuesday night for the visiting New York Rangers, who remained red hot with a spirited 4-3 win over the New York Islanders in Uniondale, N.Y. Zibanejad intercepted a clearing pass and fired a slap shot past Semyon Varlamov to give the Rangers their 11th win in 14 games and pull them within five points of the Islanders in the Eastern Conference standings.

Five-time major winner Sharapova retires aged 32

Maria Sharapova, the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion who became one of the highest-paid sportswomen in the world, announced the end of her career at the age of 32 on Wednesday. Siberia-born Sharapova, whose Wimbledon victory over Serena Williams in 2004, aged 17, propelled her to superstardom and riches, broke the news in an article for magazine Vanity Fair.

Dominant Djokovic marches into Dubai quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten start to the season to 15 matches as he swatted aside German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 6-1 with ease on Wednesday to reach the Dubai Tennis Championships quarter-finals. The Serbian world number one, who lost to Kohlschreiber at Indian Wells a year ago, was entirely dominant, sending down 23 winners and losing only 10 points on his serve as he wrapped up the win in 59 minutes without facing a breakpoint.

