76ers C Embiid injures shoulder vs. Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid sustained an apparent left shoulder injury during the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the host Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid appeared to suffer the injury after a collision with Cleveland center Ante Zizic with 49 seconds remaining in the quarter. The three-time All-Star missed both free throw attempts before retreating to the locker room.

Embiid scored a career-high 49 points in Philadelphia's 129-112 win over Atlanta on Monday. He also received a $25,000 fine from the NBA on Wednesday for making an obscene gesture on the court and using profanity during a live television interview. Embiid, 25, entered Wednesday's contest averaging 23.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 42 games.

