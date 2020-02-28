Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jazz look to halt losing skid vs. Wizards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 04:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 04:08 IST
Jazz look to halt losing skid vs. Wizards
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Utah Jazz will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. All four losses have come at home for Utah, which sits solidly in playoff positioning in the Western Conference but has been taking on water of late.

The Wizards, meanwhile, have playoff aspirations of their own. They're ninth in the Eastern Conference, coming off a win over the Brooklyn Nets two nights after taking the Milwaukee Bucks into overtime. The Jazz faced one of the East's top teams on Wednesday night, falling to the Boston Celtics 114-103.

Utah started the game 3-for-17 from the field, including 0-for-8 from 3-point range, but recovered to trail 53-51 at halftime and by 85-82 entering the fourth quarter. But the Celtics pulled away with a 13-3 run early in the fourth. "I thought we did a good job playing through it when we weren't making shots. Our defensive effort and our energy stayed at a good level. I felt differently about tonight's game compared to the games we've played the last couple days," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

"It's not a moral victory in that sense at all, but our team is going to keep working and finding it and keep getting better from where we were two nights ago (in a 20-point loss to the Phoenix Suns)." Utah's Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 37 points on 15-for-32 shooting. The third-year guard has scored 30-plus points in three straight games, and he's now scored 35-plus points seven times this season.

Mike Conley (15 points) and Royce O'Neale (14 points, three steals) were the only other Utah players to score in double figures. Joe Ingles (two points on 1-for-3 shooting) and Bojan Bogdanovic (three points on 1-for-8 shooting, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range) continued to struggle for the Jazz. O'Neale replaced Ingles in the starting lineup.

"We've got some guys we believe in who are going to find it," Snyder said. "That's all of us, as much as anything. That's why it's a team game. The message is really that simple: Everybody just keep playing and competing. Play hard and play together and play defense." Washington lost its first three games after the All-Star break and squandered an 18-point lead against the Nets before pulling out the victory on Jerome Robinson's 3-pointer, followed by his rebound and two free throws after a Brooklyn miss in the final seconds. That sealed a 110-106 victory.

After scoring 53 and 55 points in consecutive games, Bradley Beal settled for 30 points and an assist on the winning basket against Brooklyn. "If coach (Scott Brooks) has you on the floor, there's a reason you're out here," Beal said of Robinson. "I'm not going to chuck it up from 45 when I've got two, three people running at me. I've got wide open teammates. Win, lose or draw, I'm always going to trust guys who are wide open."

Rui Hachimura added 17 points, and Davis Bertans (14 points) was back after missing the Milwaukee game with a sore right knee. "It's huge and it gets us back on track for the road," Robinson said of the win, which kept Washington on the doorstep of playoff eligibility. "We have got some tough ones on the road, but if we can keep going the way we are and keep pushing the pace like that, I think we will come out all right."

Washington, which is opening a four-game Western Conference swing, lost to Utah 127-116 in D.C. on Jan. 12. The Wizards defense has improved since then. They had forced 20 or more turnovers in five straight games before settling for 18 against Brooklyn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Dynamite Danes smash world record again to win team pursuit

Denmarks mens team pursuit squad installed themselves as hot favourites for the Tokyo Olympics as they powered to gold at the world championships with a third world record in little over 24 hours on Thursday. The quartet of Rasmus Pedersen,...

U.S. grants sanctions waiver for humanitarian trade to Iran

The United States on Thursday granted a license to allow for certain humanitarian trade transactions with Irans sanctioned central bank, a move it said was in step with the formalization of a Swiss humanitarian trade channel.The newly creat...

Venezuela to let companies raise capital in dollars as Maduro liberalizes economy

Venezuela will allow companies to raise capital in foreign currency, according to a new rule by the countrys securities regulator, as socialist President Nicolas Maduro liberalizes the struggling economy in the face of sanctions. The govern...

Soccer-Inter recover to beat Ludogorets at empty San Siro

Inter Milan came from behind to beat Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1 to reach the Europa League last 16 at an eerily quiet San Siro on Thursday where spectators were banned because of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. The sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020