Report: Redskins T Williams wants new deal or trade

After reportedly mending fences with Trent Williams earlier in February, the Washington Redskins aren't certain what the future holds in their relationship with the offensive tackle. The stalwart left tackle either wants trade or a new contract worked out with the Redskins, according to NFL Network on Thursday.

On Feb. 11, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the icy relationship between Williams and the Redskins was "thawing a little bit," and that the lineman had called back new head coach Ron Rivera and had "a very positive" conversation. Now Rapoport and NFL's Network's Mike Garafolo, citing sources, are reporting that Williams, due $12.5 million in 2020 in the final year of five-year, $68 million extensions signed in 2016, wants to move on if a deal can't be worked out.

Williams, 31, sat out all of 2019 over concerns with the team's medical staff and his contract. He said last October he had "no trust" with the organization, specifically then-team president Bruce Allen and the athletic trainers, who failed to diagnose a cancerous tumor on Williams' head that required surgery to remove last offseason. Williams eventually reported to the team to ensure his contract did not toll, but he was placed on the non-football injury list and did not play, with the team reportedly electing not to pay his salary.

Allen and the training staff have since departed as part of a restructuring that included the hiring of Rivera, formerly the Carolina Panthers head coach. The nine-year veteran had been selected for seven consecutive Pro Bowls before 2019, although he has not played in all 16 games in a season since 2013.

