Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Redskins T Williams wants new deal or trade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 04:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 04:09 IST
Report: Redskins T Williams wants new deal or trade
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

After reportedly mending fences with Trent Williams earlier in February, the Washington Redskins aren't certain what the future holds in their relationship with the offensive tackle. The stalwart left tackle either wants trade or a new contract worked out with the Redskins, according to NFL Network on Thursday.

On Feb. 11, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the icy relationship between Williams and the Redskins was "thawing a little bit," and that the lineman had called back new head coach Ron Rivera and had "a very positive" conversation. Now Rapoport and NFL's Network's Mike Garafolo, citing sources, are reporting that Williams, due $12.5 million in 2020 in the final year of five-year, $68 million extensions signed in 2016, wants to move on if a deal can't be worked out.

Williams, 31, sat out all of 2019 over concerns with the team's medical staff and his contract. He said last October he had "no trust" with the organization, specifically then-team president Bruce Allen and the athletic trainers, who failed to diagnose a cancerous tumor on Williams' head that required surgery to remove last offseason. Williams eventually reported to the team to ensure his contract did not toll, but he was placed on the non-football injury list and did not play, with the team reportedly electing not to pay his salary.

Allen and the training staff have since departed as part of a restructuring that included the hiring of Rivera, formerly the Carolina Panthers head coach. The nine-year veteran had been selected for seven consecutive Pro Bowls before 2019, although he has not played in all 16 games in a season since 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Dynamite Danes smash world record again to win team pursuit

Denmarks mens team pursuit squad installed themselves as hot favourites for the Tokyo Olympics as they powered to gold at the world championships with a third world record in little over 24 hours on Thursday. The quartet of Rasmus Pedersen,...

U.S. grants sanctions waiver for humanitarian trade to Iran

The United States on Thursday granted a license to allow for certain humanitarian trade transactions with Irans sanctioned central bank, a move it said was in step with the formalization of a Swiss humanitarian trade channel.The newly creat...

Venezuela to let companies raise capital in dollars as Maduro liberalizes economy

Venezuela will allow companies to raise capital in foreign currency, according to a new rule by the countrys securities regulator, as socialist President Nicolas Maduro liberalizes the struggling economy in the face of sanctions. The govern...

Soccer-Inter recover to beat Ludogorets at empty San Siro

Inter Milan came from behind to beat Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1 to reach the Europa League last 16 at an eerily quiet San Siro on Thursday where spectators were banned because of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. The sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020