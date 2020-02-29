Left Menu
Report: Islanders to play in Nassau Coliseum only in 2020-21

  Reuters
  • |
  29-02-2020
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 04:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NYIslanders )

The New York Islanders will play their home games exclusively at the Nassau Coliseum in the 2020-21 season, Newsday reported on Friday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to make the official announcement on Saturday, according to the report, adding that all home playoff games this season also will be played at the venue in Uniondale, N.Y.

The Islanders played their home games at the Nassau Coliseum from 1972 to 2015, then moved to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for three seasons beginning in 2015-16. In the 2018 playoffs, they resumed playing in Uniondale, where they won four consecutive Stanley Cup championships from 1980-84. Their final game in Brooklyn will be March 22, Newsday reported.

The Islanders plan to move into a new arena on Long Island, near Belmont Park, beginning with the 2021-22 season. The 19,000-seat venue is under construction.

