Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lightning look to end 4-game skid vs. Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 05:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 05:00 IST
Lightning look to end 4-game skid vs. Flames

The Tampa Bay Lightning have hit a sizable bump in the road as the last full month of the regular season is about to begin. Tampa Bay will look to snap a season-high four-game losing skid on Saturday when it hosts the Calgary Flames.

The Lightning played a strong two periods against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night and held a two-goal lead through 44 minutes of play. The visitors responded by scoring five straight goals in the final period of a 5-2 decision. Defenseman Victor Hedman said his team needs to close out a mostly productive February (9-4-0) better than by adding another defeat.

"Obviously, it's a tough one to swallow," the former Norris Trophy winner said of the team's longest regular-season losing streak since January 2017. "At the end of the day, you can't give up five goals in one period. It's not good enough."

Most troubling was the Lightning's power play, which has been ranked in the NHL's top five for much of the season. But with captain Steven Stamkos absent with a lower-body injury, they failed to find the back of the net on their five man-advantage chances. "I think we had some better looks today. We had a lot of good shots. They just didn't go in," Hedman said. "Still, 0-for-5 is not good enough. It's not up to our standards."

Tampa Bay has another chance to live up to its standards at home, where the club is 20-9-2. The Lightning's franchise-record 11-game home winning streak was snapped on Tuesday. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov each posted a goal and an assist for the Lightning on Thursday, but Chicago rookie Dominik Kubalik notched his first career hat trick to spark the Blackhawks' five-goal outburst.

Calgary dropped a 4-3 overtime decision on Thursday to the Nashville Predators, who are one of the teams it is chasing in the wild-card race. The Flames are just one point behind the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers, second- and third-place respectively, in a tight divisional race, and to say the loss in Nashville was a tough one to stomach is putting it mildly.

The Predators' Mikael Granlund popped in the tying goal with one second left in regulation and followed that up with the winner in overtime to earn Nashville two points in the playoff race and deny the Flames of an important extra point. Mikael Backlund notched the third of his three-point night by slicing through the Predators' defense and setting up Andrew Mangiapane's 16th goal with 43 seconds left in the third to give the Flames a 3-2 lead.

"It was a tough way to lose. There's no doubt about that," Calgary captain Mark Giordano said. "The puck seemed at the end like it was bouncing all around our net, and they whacked it home. Tough point to lose." Backlund has totaled 10 points (five goals, five assists) in a five-game point streak.

The Flames are 6-3-1 in their last 10 contests entering the fourth stop of a five-game road trip. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

USTR vows to push for trade deals with Britain, EU; seeks broader reset at WTO

The Trump administration on Friday said it would focus on concluding new trade agreements with Britain, the European Union and Kenya over the coming year, while strictly enforcing trade laws and pushing for reforms of the World Trade Organi...

Polanski wins Cesar Award for best director, prompting walkout protest

Roman Polanski scooped Frances Cesar Award for best directing for his film An Officer and a Spy on Friday, prompting a walkout by several women in the audience in protest at honouring a man facing rape accusations. Polanski, whose film pick...

Polanski wins best director at Cesar awards, several actresses leave in protest

Roman Polanski, who faces accusations of rape, won Frances Cesar Award for best directing for his film An Officer and a Spy on Friday, prompting several actresses to walk out of the ceremony in protest.Polanski was not at the event, the big...

Trump again nominates Congressman Ratcliffe as his intelligence director

President Donald Trump said on Friday he again was tapping Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be the nations top spy, naming a loyalist whose first nomination he had dropped last year amid questions about a lack of experience and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020