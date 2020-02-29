Left Menu
Bucks end Thunder's 5-game win streak in blowout fashion

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-86 home blowout of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. It was the Bucks' third win of 40-or-more points, tying the NBA record for most such games in a season.

The margin narrowly missed being the largest in the NBA this season. The Los Angeles Clippers beat Atlanta by 49 earlier this season. The Bucks took over the game in the second quarter with a 24-2 run over a span of fewer than five minutes. Milwaukee led 46-43 before the run, which helped seal a fifth consecutive win coming out of the All-Star break.

The Bucks hit 21 3-pointers, their most of the season. Both Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton hit four from behind the arc. Milwaukee dominated on the glass as well, outrebounding the Thunder 66-36.

Antetokounmpo added 13 rebounds and six assists while playing just 27 minutes. The Thunder were in a tough spot already, playing the second night of a back-to-back against a Bucks team that hadn't played since Tuesday.

Oklahoma City was without second-leading scorer Danilo Gallinari as well. Gallinari hasn't played in the second night of a back-to-back since November, though the official reason for his absence was listed as left ankle soreness. Hamidou Diallo started in Gallinari's place and had three fouls a little more than four minutes into the game.

Antetokounmpo quickly took advantage of the mismatch, though it wasn't until the second quarter when the Bucks really started to pull away. Antetokounmpo scored 12 points during the last 4:43 before halftime as the Bucks took a dominating 70-47 lead into the break. Not only did the loss break Oklahoma City's five-game winning streak, but it was the Thunder's first road loss since Jan. 6.

Oklahoma City had won nine consecutive road games. Chris Paul led the Thunder with 18 points. Oklahoma City shot just 17.1 percent from beyond the arc.

