India's fastest woman Dutee Chand clinches 100m gold at Khelo India University Games

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 18:11 IST
India's fastest woman Dutee Chand (file photo)

In her first competitive race of the year, India's fastest woman Dutee Chand clinched gold in 100m dash at Khelo India University Games here on Saturday The 24-year-old sprinter, representing Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), raced ahead to take a massive lead within no time.

With her competitors nowhere close to Dutee, the national record holder bagged gold with a timing of 11.49 seconds. The second best, Dhanalakshmi S from Mangalore University, clocked 11.99 seconds and Sneha SS from Mahatma Gandhi University clinched the bronze with a timing of 12.08 seconds "It was really nice to participate at the Khelo India University Games. I have won a gold medal as well. I am really happy with my result," Dutee said after her win.

"This is the first meet for me in 2020. So the start of the year has been good. I will improve by 10-15 seconds in the next tournament. I am feeling very fit at the moment, however, I have to improve my speed now." Dutee, who bettered her own national record with a timing of 11.22 seconds at the National Open Athletics Championships last year, needs to clock 11.15 seconds to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. "My practice is going on really well for me. I am training for six-seven hours every day. My coach has been guiding me well in track and gym workout," she said She will take part in the 200 meters on the final day of the Games.

