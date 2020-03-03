REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/OLYMPICS IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus

The International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s president and executive board gave further strong backing on Tuesday to this summer's Tokyo Olympics, with no talk of a postponement or move due to the coronavirus outbreak. SOCCER-TURKEY-TRA/STURRIDGE

Sturridge "devastated" by ban until June, quits Trabzonspor Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge said he was "devastated" after being banned until June by the Football Association (FA) for breaching its betting rules.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NBA No high-fives with fans, only fist-bumps, players told as virus precaution

NBA players should fist-bump with fans instead of high-fiving them and avoid taking items to autograph, the league told teams in a memo listing short-term recommendations to limit the spread of the coronavirus. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-UEFANATIONS/DRAW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League draw The draw ceremony takes place for the second edition of UEFA’s newest national-team competition

3 Mar 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-BAY/REPORT

Soccer - DFB Cup - Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich Schalke 04 compete with Bayern Munich in DFB Cup match.

3 Mar 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Fifth Round - Chelsea v Liverpool Liverpool play Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

3 Mar 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Fifth Round - West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United Coverage of West Brom v Newcastle and Reading v Sheffield utd

3 Mar 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-ITALY (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Serie A hold emergency meeting on coronavirus Italy's soccer league Serie A hold an emergency meeting to discuss the coronavirus crisis which has postponed a number of matches.

4 Mar SOCCER-ENGLAND-DRB-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's FA Cup fifth round match against Derby County and Red Devils' all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney.

4 Mar 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT OLYMPICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/OLYMPICS (TV) Olympics - Bach to give statement on coronavirus & Tokyo 2020 Games

IOC President Thomas Bach gives a statement on the coronavirus and how the International Olympic Committee will provide its full support to ensure the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games go ahead. 3 Mar 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV) IOC Executive Board meeting

Day two of the IOC's executive board meeting in Lausanne. IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a news conference at the end of the day. 4 Mar 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/CORONAVIRUS (PIX) (TV) Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers give update on possible adjustments to Olympics torch relay

Tokyo 2020 organisers are expected to give an update on possible changes to the Olympics torch relay route due to concerns over the coronavirus epidemic. Media briefing to come after Tokyo 2020 have given presentation to IOC Executive Board meeting in Lausanne. 4 Mar 10:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-AUS/ (PIX)

Cricket - South Africa v Australia - Second ODI South Africa host Australia in Bloemfontein in the second of three one day internationals

4 Mar 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-SUPER/ (PIX) Rugby-Stormers suffer injury blow as Du Toit goes under knife twice

World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit has undergone two separate surgeries over the last two days and will be out of action for the next two months, officials said on Tuesday. 3 Mar 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-SEASON/PREVIEW (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - 2020 Season Preview package A look ahead to the new Formula One season which begins with the March 15 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. We will move a preview, team by team prospects, race calendar and factbox on records to be beaten.

4 Mar

