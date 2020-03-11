Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ball for Champions League 2020 knockout stages revealed

The official match ball for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages 2019-20 was revealed on Wednesday in India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:45 IST
Ball for Champions League 2020 knockout stages revealed
The official match ball for the Champions League knockout stages. . Image Credit: ANI

The official match ball for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages 2019-20 was revealed on Wednesday in India. The ball, named Finale Istanbul, draws its inspiration from the city, where East and West merge.

The intricate design features a hand-drawn artistic interpretation of a map of Istanbul, which uniquely bridges the two continents of Europe and Asia. The ball of the final, revealed by Adidas, has been designed to highlight the famous stars of the Champions League.

Finale Istanbul features the latest performance technology to help ensure Europe's top can perform at their best during the Champions League final. The 2019-20 Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Posters of anti-CAA protestors in Lucknow: UP moves SC against HC order

The Uttar Pradesh government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the Allahabad High Court order directing the state adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests. The appeal filed by the...

Youth Cong holds protest against BJP on Madhya Pradesh developments

Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday held a protest against the BJP here and alleged that it was trying to horse-trade Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh in a bid to topple the Kamal Nath-led government in the state. The protest...

Cost of carrying freight likely to be reduced with 2 new dedicated freight corridors: Goyal

With the implementation of two dedicated freight corridors, the cost of carrying freight is likely to be reduced, the railways ministry told parliament on Wednesday. In a written reply in Lok Sobha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the mi...

HIGHLIGHTS-UK announces budget plan as coronavirus risks mount

British finance minister Rishi Sunak delivered the first annual budget statement of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons new government on Wednesday. Below are highlights from the speechCORONAVIRUS I want to get straight to the issue most on every...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020