Ball for Champions League 2020 knockout stages revealed

The official match ball for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages 2019-20 was revealed on Wednesday in India. The ball, named Finale Istanbul, draws its inspiration from the city, where East and West merge.

The intricate design features a hand-drawn artistic interpretation of a map of Istanbul, which uniquely bridges the two continents of Europe and Asia. The ball of the final, revealed by Adidas, has been designed to highlight the famous stars of the Champions League.

Finale Istanbul features the latest performance technology to help ensure Europe's top can perform at their best during the Champions League final. The 2019-20 Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.