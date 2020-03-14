Left Menu
Giants give LB Mayo a three-year extension

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 21:23 IST
Mayo joined the Giants six days before the 2019 season opener and wound up finishing second on the team with 82 tackles in 16 games, including 13 starts. Image Credit: Flickr

The New York Giants signed linebacker David Mayo to a three-year extension. The team said Friday that the deal is contingent upon the 26-year-old passing a physical.

On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the value of the contract at $8.4 million. Mayo joined the Giants six days before the 2019 season opener and wound up finishing second on the team with 82 tackles in 16 games, including 13 starts. He had two sacks and five tackles for loss.

He played his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2015 out of Texas State. For his career, Mayo has 143 tackles in 75 games (17 starts).

--Field Level Media

