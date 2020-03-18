Left Menu
Panthers reportedly keeping S Boston on 3-year deal

  Updated: 18-03-2020 06:41 IST
A tumultuous day in Charlotte, N.C., experienced a wrinkle of steadiness late Tuesday afternoon, as free agent safety Tre Boston reportedly agreed on a three-year contract to remain with the Panthers. For Boston, the contract ends a run of three straight seasons of playing on one-year deals with three different teams. For the Panthers, it lets them retain one of their starters on a day that began with the club and franchise quarterback Cam Newton experiencing a high-profile falling out as the team goes a different direction at quarterback.

Reports later surfaced Tuesday night that Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler is also leaving, agreeing on a two-year, $16 million deal with Buffalo. As for Boston, though the team has yet to confirm the reports, the 27-year-old tweeted a thumbs-up gif then two minutes later tweeted, "GOD IS GOOD!!"

Multiple reports have Boston's new contract valued at $18 million with $9.5 million in the first year. The Panthers selected Boston out of North Carolina in the fourth round in 2014. After three seasons in Carolina, Boston was cut and began his journey.

He spent 2017 with the Los Angeles Chargers (career-high five interceptions, eight pass breakups, 79 tackles in 16 games with 15 starts), 2018 with Arizona (three interceptions, 79 tackles, nine pass breakups in 14 games with 13 starts) and 2019 back with the Panthers (three interceptions, career-high 11 pass breakups, 68 tackles in 16 games -- all starts). In all, Boston has 14 interceptions, 38 pass breakups, two sacks and 334 tackles in 88 games (60 starts) over his six-year career.

--Field Level Media

