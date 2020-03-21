Left Menu
Development News Edition

USA Swimming advocates for postponement of Tokyo Olympics 2020

The USA Swimming has urged the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to postpone the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 10:30 IST
USA Swimming advocates for postponement of Tokyo Olympics 2020
USA Swimming logo. Image Credit: ANI

The USA Swimming has urged the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to postpone the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to USOPC Chief Executive Officer Sarah Hirshland, swimming federation chief executive Tim Hinchey requested the postponement of the Olympic Games by one year.

"It is with the burden of these serious concerns that we respectfully request that the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by one year," the letter read. "There are no perfect answers and this will not be easy. However, it is a solution that provides a concrete path forward and allows all athletes to prepare for a safe and successful Olympic Games in 2021. We urge the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic Movement, to use its voice and speak up for the athletes," it said.

Hinchey stated that athletes, coaches, staff, volunteers and other members health and safety is their top priority. "The swimmers are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities," Hinchey said. The US had clinched 33 medals in swimming in the Rio Olympic 2016.

The Tokyo Olympic games are slated to be held from July 24 to August 9. However, many athletes have raised concerns over the quadrennial event taking place despite the spread of the deadly virus. Earlier on Wednesday, four-time Olympic rowing champion Matthew Pinsent suggested that the Tokyo Olympics should be called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the IOC had said that they are 'fully committed' to the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic and added that 'there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage' despite coronavirus outbreak. "The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage, and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive," IOC had said in a statement.

"The IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • IOC

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

South Asian governments impose coronavirus curfews, border controls

Pakistan suspended on Saturday all international flights for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus, as governments across densely populated South Asia ramped up their efforts to contain the virus.Pakistani officials also asked people...

World champion Hamilton self-isolating as precaution

- Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he is self-isolating but will not get tested for coronavirus as others need attention more than him. The 35-year-old Briton said he decided to self-isolate because he had been at the same ...

7 personnel injured as mob attacks police station in Rajasthan's Baran

At least seven police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were injured and several vehicles damaged after a mob pelted stones at a police station in a failed attempt to release an accused from custody in neighbouring Baran dist...

Prosecutors, families of rape victims welcome Nirbhaya convicts' hanging, say it will create fear among criminal

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha The hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case is being lauded and welcomed by prosecutors, families of rape victims and the general public alike.Many prosecutors, who have dealt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020