Second Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

A second Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus, the team said Saturday. The player traveled to games in San Jose, Anaheim, and Los Angeles played March 7-11 before the NHL suspended the season on March 12, the team said. The Senators were scheduled to play in Chicago on March 13.

The Senators said there were 52 members of the traveling party -- players, staff, media, guests and the flight crew. "Of those on the trip, 44 have shown no symptoms, eight people have been tested, and two positive results were received," the team statement said, adding it was awaiting results of tests conducted between Wednesday and Friday.

Everyone who went on the trip was told to self-quarantine on March 13, and they continue to do so, the Senators said. The Senators are the only NHL team to reveal positive COVID-19 tests. At least one player each from the NBA's Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons tested positive for the virus. No MLB players have yet to test positive, though two New York Yankees minor leaguers and a staff member at the Cincinnati Reds spring training facility have done so.

The NBA suspended the season on March 11 after All-Star Rudy Gobert of the Jazz became the first player diagnosed with the illness. --Field Level Media

