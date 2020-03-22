Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 00:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 00:02 IST
Second Senators player tests positive for COVID-19
The Senators were scheduled to play in Chicago on March 13. Image Credit: Twitter (@Senators)

A second Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus, the team said Saturday. The player traveled to games in San Jose, Anaheim, and Los Angeles played March 7-11 before the NHL suspended the season on March 12, the team said. The Senators were scheduled to play in Chicago on March 13.

The Senators said there were 52 members of the traveling party -- players, staff, media, guests and the flight crew. "Of those on the trip, 44 have shown no symptoms, eight people have been tested, and two positive results were received," the team statement said, adding it was awaiting results of tests conducted between Wednesday and Friday.

Everyone who went on the trip was told to self-quarantine on March 13, and they continue to do so, the Senators said. The Senators are the only NHL team to reveal positive COVID-19 tests. At least one player each from the NBA's Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons tested positive for the virus. No MLB players have yet to test positive, though two New York Yankees minor leaguers and a staff member at the Cincinnati Reds spring training facility have done so.

The NBA suspended the season on March 11 after All-Star Rudy Gobert of the Jazz became the first player diagnosed with the illness. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Teams of Bengaluru police, civic body to check if foreign returned are observing home quarantine

Karnataka Health Department has said that 500 teams of Bengaluru police and the civic body will go to houses to check that those who returned from foreign countries are observing home quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Those fo...

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020